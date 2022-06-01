Big Brother Season 24 Has A Release Date, But There Might Be One Big Unfortunate Change

The summer is fast approaching, and its arrival means the return of Big Brother to CBS. Season 24 officially has a premiere date of Wednesday, July 6, and will precede the premiere of a special season of The Challenge: USA, so it’s sure to be a big night. Unfortunately, there’s no mention so far of one very popular element of recent Big Brother premieres, and it's possible that Season 24 won't have a live move-in.

The initial announcement for Big Brother Season 24’s 90-minute premiere features no mention of a live move-in event. CinemaBlend spoke to a CBS representative about the live move-in, but they were unsure about whether or not it would happen. Suffice to say, losing it would be a big blow to the fans who grew to love all the perks that went along with it.

The live move-in was originally featured in Big Brother: Over The Top, which was exclusive to Paramount+ subscribers . CBS’ Big Brother first introduced live move-ins with Season 22 , and despite one snafu on that premiere night, brought it back for Season 23 .

The biggest perk of a live move-in, from a fan perspective, is that viewers get to see the exact moment the game starts. In previous seasons, and even the more recent Celebrity Big Brother Season 3, HouseGuests would have days to maybe even a week before live feeds began to get acclimated, as well as form alliances.

Missing out on that time creates a large time gap where viewers have to catch up on what happened, which can lead to confusing situations they don’t have the context for. One big example would be all the controversy from Celebrity Big Brother Season 3 regarding Mirai Nagasu, which we may never get the full story behind.

It was also because of the live move-in and night of live feeds that fans got to see Season 23’s Brandon “Frenchie” French go off the rails with possibly the most chaotic Head of Household that the game had ever seen. In previous seasons that didn’t have live move-ins, we would’ve seen all that chaos unfold throughout brief clips to fill the hour, which can never possibly due justice to most situations.

The live move-in has shown that sometimes the most exciting part of Big Brother is the very beginning. Also, dedicated fans like watching the live feeds for as long as they possibly can, so it’s ideal if they’re up as close to the start of the game as possible.

As for other details about Big Brother Season 24, episodes during the season will air on Sundays and Wednesdays at 8:00 p.m. ET, with live eviction episodes on Thursdays at 9:00 p.m. ET. The cast is also referred to as “all-new,” which would presumably mean not to expect returning cast members this season. More details on the season will come later on, hopefully including news of a live move-in.