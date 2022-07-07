Big Brother Spoilers: Season 24 Contestants Are Already Trying To Form A Dream Alliance, But Will It Survive?

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Big Brother Season 24 live feeds as of Thursday, July 7th. Read at your own risk!

Big Brother Season 24 has only just wrapped its live premiere on CBS, and some Houseguests are already trying to make history. Following the unprecedented alliance of Season 23’s Cookout , some of the newest Houseguests are trying to make an all-female alliance happen, which is something that has eluded contestants in years past. Could this be the season it finally happens, or will this just be another failed alliance that won’t survive?

Late in the first night of the game, six female contestants in the Big Brother house met up in an attempt to solidify an alliance. Paramount+ subscribers watched as Brittany Hoopes decided to try and unify with Paloma Aguilar, Alyssa Snider, Ameerah Jones, Indy Santos, and Jasmine Davis for this season’s shot at making an all-femme union a success. It’s a noble effort, but there are already some major hurdles to indicate it won’t last.

Over Half Of The People In This Alliance Can’t Vote For Week 1

The biggest problem with this alliance is that Brittany, Alyssa, and Paloma are currently with a Backstage Pass, and the title prevents them from being nominated by the Head of Household Daniel Durston and voting during the eviction, but apparently, they can potentially go home on eviction night. Fans will vote to save at least one of those three from elimination, but this alliance could rather quickly be down in numbers if either of the remaining two Backstage Pass holders are evicted in Week 1.

Two Houseguests Are Already Ready To Disband The Alliance

It feels like the reason that women-only alliances inevitably collapse on Big Brother is that one or two members run and exposie the alliance to the men of the house if their safety is on the line. Right now, it seems like the two most likely to do that are Paloma and Alyssa, who privately expressed afterward that they considered the pact a “side alliance.” They’re more concerned with shoring up an alliance with Jasmine that also includes three guys: Joseph Abdin, Monte Taylor, and Kyle Capener. This team-up isn’t officially solidified yet, but with Monte and Joseph already sharing a men’s alliance with Terrance Higgins, it doesn’t seem like a deal they’d readily turn down. If that union is legit, then Paloma and Alyssa seem to be immediately more loyal to it, which will no doubt hurt the Brittany's goals.

Two Women Were Already Left Out Of The Alliance

Big Brother fans no doubt noticed that Nicole Layog and Taylor Hale weren’t a part of this initial all-women grouping, and that’s intentional. Taylor seems to have gained some quick enemies (though not for any apparent reason), and Nicole spent a lot of time hanging around the guys. The decision to exclude them is intentional and also baffling. After all, Nicole and Taylor both have voting power that would help the women of the house, so wouldn’t it make sense to include them at least for the first week?

The bottom line is that it doesn’t seem like there’s much hope for this particular sextet becoming a huge success in Big Brother Season 24, but as Julie Chen Moonves always says, “Expect the unexpected.” Perhaps the stars will align, and this group will beat the odds and make a long-attempted alliance actually work.