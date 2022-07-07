Big Brother Season 24 Just Crowned Its First HOH, And Revealed A Puzzling Twist

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Big Brother Season 24 premiere. Read at your own risk!

Big Brother finally kicked off Season 24 with a live move-in special , and fans and Paramount+ subscribers got their first look at the new season of Houseguests. They also learned all about the BB Fest and the power of the Backstage Boss. We also saw the first Head of Household of the season take their position, and take on the massive responsibility of picking the first person to potentially leave the house.

Unfortunately, the new twist is a bit puzzling and may take some talking out to understand. Let’s break down all the details of the episode below, and try to figure out the weirdness behind the Backstage Boss and the Backstage Pass.

(Image credit: CBS)

Daniel Durston Won The Week 1 HOH

Elvis impersonator Daniel Durston is the first HOH of Big Brother Season 24 and defeated Matt Turner and Monte Taylor for the rights to that beautiful room . Typically, all eyes are on the first HOH and what they may do to get blood on their hands, but fortunately for Daniel, he might have an easier road than others. Thanks to the Backstage Boss, the person who goes home might not be someone he nominates at all.

(Image credit: CBS)

Pooch Is The Backstage Boss

Joe Pucciarelli or “Pooch” randomly drew the honor of Backstage Boss, which came with a good deal of power in the early stages of Big Brother. Pooch is not allowed to participate in challenges during the first week of Season 24, but he also can’t be nominated, vote for eviction, or be evicted. He also is eligible to compete for the Head of Household the following week, so it seemed like he got a pretty sweet deal initially.

The Backstage Pass Recipients

The kicker was that Pooch had to nominate three Houseguests to get a Backstage Pass, which was more of a punishment than a prize. These Houseguests also aren’t allowed to compete in competitions, vote, or be nominated in Week 1, but unlike Joe, they can be evicted this week. Joe chose Alyssa Snider, Paloma Aguilar, and Brittany Hoopes to join him backstage. They’re at a massive disadvantage this week, though there is a confusing element that Big Brother hasn’t explained yet.

How Does Someone Go Home Without Being Nominated?

Alyssa, Paloma, and Brittany are at risk of elimination, but it’s a little confusing as to how that could happen. Big Brother stated that they couldn’t be nominated, which means the Head of Household can’t put them on the block initially or as a replacement after the veto. And yet, Julie Chen Moonves made it clear that one of them could go home and that fans could vote to save one of the three Backstage Pass members from potential elimination right now.

My guess is that the house will have a chance to vote for one of the two Backstage Pass recipients in addition to the two nominees on eviction night and that whoever has the most votes will go home. I’m sure there are other possibilities out there, so perhaps it’s just best to wait and see if the twist is explained further in future episodes or in more of Julie’s confusing Instagram pictures .