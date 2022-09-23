Big Brother Spoilers: Who Won The Final HOH Part 1, And What It Means For Part 2

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Big Brother Season 24 live feeds as of Friday, September 23rd. Read at your own risk!

We’ve officially reached the final days of Big Brother Season 24, and what a season it's been to this point. After some wild twists and turns (and even some puking ), three Houseguests remain, and they'll compete over the next few days for a chance to at last nab the $750,000 grand prize. It all begins with Part 1 of the Final Head of Household, which gives the winner a huge boost towards potentially winning it all on finale night.

Fans watching the feeds with a Paramount+ subscription have been able to watch many of the wins, evictions and more playing out beyond the CBS airings, and we can now confirm the winner of Part 1. So let's get into who won the HOH, and what it'll mean going foward in Part 2.

(Image credit: CBS)

Turner Won The Final HOH Part 1

Matt Turner’s steady streak of wins continues, and he scored a major boost by capturing Part 1 of the Final HOH. As always, the winner of Part 1 gets some time to relax while the remaining two Houseguests face off in the second competition. He’ll get to rest up and prepare for Part 3, and he'll likely get to weigh his options for who will be best to take to the finale should he end up winning Part 3.

(Image credit: CBS)

What This Means For Final HOH Part 2

Because Turner is free to relax until Part 3, which means Monte Taylor and Taylor Hale will duke it out in Part 2. Suffice to say, this could create some peak drama between them, especially after the infamous “headphone incident” seemingly sent their showmance to an abrupt halt . It’s definitely still up in the air whether there will be any loving feelings to follow once the show is done, but for now, it seems like they’re keeping the peace.

As far as who has the advantage in the next competition between Taylor and Monte, it honestly feels like a toss-up. Both have a solid track record in terms of competition wins, and I’d personally add both have had surprisingly weak performances in competitions this season that I would’ve expected them to dominate. That’s true across the board for physical, mental, and skill-based challenges, so it’ll be interesting to see if that continues.

One thing I do believe, however, is that Taylor will need to at least win this competition if she has any hope of winning Big Brother. When it comes to competitive accolades in the game, Turner and Monte are sitting about even. The only X factor in this Final Three is that neither have faced the level of adversity in the game that Taylor has, which could go a long way with the jury (assuming they still aren’t in the habit of bullying her ). I’m not sure Monte or Turner would want to risk taking Taylor to the Final Two, and would sooner let the jury decide between the two of them who is the most worthy winner for Season 24. I could be completely off though, so we’ll just see how these final days play out and what’s said in the meantime.