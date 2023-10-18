Big Brother UK Only Just Returned, And It's Already Dealing With A Controversy The U.S. Version Is Familiar With

Big Brother Season 25 is in the back half of its competition in the United States, but the UK reboot has only recently gotten underway on the 2023 TV schedule. Those overseas are no doubt thrilled to be watching the reality series again after a five-year absence, but some controversy has reared its head and caused a stir. U.S.A. viewers are familiar with this happening in our version too, as a Houseguest was heard using a slur.

Those watching Big Brother UK Online picked up on something unsavory on the live feeds. Kerry Riches, a 40-year-old contestant on the show, was caught making a prejudiced remark in response to a prank that involved other Houseguests hiding her mattress, leaving her with no place to sleep. After taking stock of the situation, Kerry said the following (via The Daily Star): "Well, this is gay."

Fans were quick to react, noting that the Houseguest used the term "gay" in a demeaning way. While the term was once commonplace in pop culture decades ago, widespread education about the harm it can cause to the LGBTQ+ community has made it offensive to use in conversation in 2023.

Fortunately, Big Brother UK's production staff agreed, and it was confirmed by The Huffington Post that Kerry was reminded of the inclusivity training that all the Houseguests underwent ahead of entering the game. A spokesperson for the series confirmed that Kerry apologized for her use of language, as well as for any offense she caused to fans.

(Image credit: Paramount+)

It's a situation that the Big Brother series in the United States is all too familiar with, as there have been quite a few unsavory actions over 25 seasons that BB fans would rather forget. This includes the latest controversy that occurred in the latest season, which resulted in a Houseguest's expulsion.

Luke Valentine was kicked off of Big Brother after casually dropping a racial slur during a conversation with other Houseguests. Valentine was quickly removed after violating the show's zero-tolerance policy against hate speech. Valentine later questioned his expulsion after the show seemingly overlooked a similar offense made by since-evicted Houseguest Jared Fields weeks later.

Seeing a similar controversy happen on Big Brother UK shows this isn't a problem that's unique to the United States version. Since we've seen this happen on different versions of the reality competition, it seems to show that if you put a camera on a group of people 24/7, something is bound to be said that's offensive. However, both shows have worked to make sure offensive language is not used on the show, and if it is, they won't let it slide.

While Big Brother UK rages on across the pond, those with a Paramount+ subscription can check in on the Big Brother Season 25 live feeds right now. With less than a month left in the game, there's only so much time to do so before it's over.