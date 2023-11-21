Big Brother’s Felicia Cannon Says Friendship With Cirie Fields Has 'Fallen Off,' Explains Why She Won't Be The One To Rekindle It

Season 25 of Big Brother is over and, while Cirie Fields has had some post-game fun hanging out with some Houseguests on The Bold and the Beautiful, she's apparently avoiding others. Felicia Cannon thought she'd have a friendship with Cirie outside of the game, but she recently revealed that hasn't been the case. The reality star spoke her piece on the situation and explained just why she won't be the one to rekindle it now that she and Cirie have "fallen off."

Sometime after speaking to CinemaBlend about his record-setting Big Brother win, Jag Bains went on Instagram Live with Felicia to discuss the game and answer fans' questions. During their talk, Felicia mentioned she was upset over the fact that she and Cirie have not been cool since their time on the hit CBS show. Felicia also talked more about what she's discovered after Season 25 (via @BigBrotherXtra), saying:

I do hate that Cirie and I kind of have fallen off, because I genuinely liked Cirie in the house. I really do, and she was my bestie. But when I see some of the live feeds now, the after [show] interviews, I have to assume she didn’t feel the same way. And so I can’t do anything about that. If she reaches out to me, I would gladly like to talk, but I just feel like I got to be the one to let her reach out, because she’s the one that’s made the comments that she’s made.

Cirie is a reality show veteran whose biggest strength is her social game. Felicia thought Cirie was her best friend, but I'm sure there were plenty of Houseguests who felt the same way. While some viewers like myself may think Felicia is the best Houseguest to play the game in years, Cirie might be happy to have her out of her life.

When CinemaBlend spoke to Cirie, she admitted to being shocked about how just how much often allies shared information with other people and how it made her usual social tactics less effective. Those who watched the live feeds with a Paramount+ subscription surely know that Felicia was one of those people and even tried to ally against Cirie by trying to pull in Jared Fields. Felicia, of course, was not aware Jared was Cirie's son, so that information went straight back to the latter.

Fields mentioned in an interview with Parade that Felicia constantly undermined her and tried to stab her in the back. Cirie was willing to bite her tongue in the house, because there was money for Big Brother Houseguests to make. Now that she's out of the game, she's no longer willing to hold back on those thoughts, and it sounds like Felicia isn't going to be the one to initiate a conversation to mend whatever friendship they had:

I’ve learned at 63 people are going to do them, whatever that is. Pushing doesn’t help, so I’m okay. I’m okay right where I’m sitting.

It's not uncommon for in-house friendships to dissolve after a season of BB is over, but that fact doesn't make the falling-outs any easier to swallow. It's hard not to sympathize with a person who feels they have a close bond with someone, only to learn that there were calculated motives behind the friendship. This is like the time that Nicole Franzel unfollowed several Houseguests after Big Brother All-Stars 2, minus Cody Calafiore's brutal Final Three betrayal. While there doesn't see to be any hope for a reconciliation between Felicia and Cirie, one can still hold out hope that they might find common ground in the future.

Big Brother Season 25 is available to stream on Paramount+, assuming anyone is trying to re-watch it so soon. For those looking for something new, Big Brother: Reindeer Games is set to kick off on Monday, December 11th at 8:00 p.m. ET as part of the 2023 TV schedule.