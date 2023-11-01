Why I Think Big Brother 25's Felicia Cannon Is The Best Houseguest The Show Has Featured In Years

Big Brother Season 25 is almost done, and it's been a wild ride filled with ups and downs. Who would've thought in a season that resulted in the fifth instance of a Houseguest's expulsion, viewers would also watch someone who might be the greatest player the game has seen in years? I'm talking about Felicia Cannon. That's right, she's an absolute gem, and we need more competitors like her on future seasons.

When the CBS series first announced that the 63-year-old as part of the Season 25 cast, I became excited about seeing what the second-oldest person ever to play Big Brother could bring to the table. As many can attest, she's done better than most might've expected and in the process, possibly changed some minds about what makes a good Houseguest. So without further ado, let's talk about just why she's so special.

(Image credit: CBS)

Felicia Proves Houseguests Of All Ages Can Thrive On Big Brother

When it came to my expectations for Felicia's performance, I had the bar set pretty low. That changed when she shockingly won the Week 3 Head of Household and, from there, she began to prove that she was a monster of a social player. It may not be evident to those who aren't watching streaming Big Brother online using a Paramount+ subscription but, via the live feeds, Felicia shows the true power of her game.

While not a dominant competitor, she is a master at avoiding eviction. A casual observer may think she's survived the block due to her age and the perception that she's a weaker target. But in reality, Felicia survived many of her seven nominations by throwing others under the bus and putting the target on others' backs. Not many Houseguests can do that, and it's an understated aspect of her game that we should all appreciate.

(Image credit: CBS)

Felicia Isn't Afraid To Be Herself In Any Situation

This woman is fearless when it comes to living in the BB house, and part of that is the fact that she doesn't mind not censoring herself for the cameras. Too often, Houseguests are afraid to be their actual selves, and with good reason. GinaMarie Zimmerman and other past Houseguests lost their jobs over statements they made. Fortunately, Felicia manages to speak her mind while avoiding being problematic.

Beyond that, Felicia has played the game as her genuine self. She hasn't crafted a fake persona or devised catchphrases like Blue Kim's "Kitty kitty purr, boots down." She's always the same in the house whether its in regard to the diary rooms, farts and more. By the way, I'm not sure if there's a record for the most times a Houseguest has passed gas on camera, but I would wager she's in the top two -- and I commend her for it.

(Image credit: CBS)

Felicia Is An Inspiration And Has Lived A Long Life Younger Houseguests Haven't

Big Brother is sometimes about the people as much as it is the game, and who better to serve as an inspiration than Felicia? She's an Air Force veteran, who escaped domestic abuse and went on to live a very successful life. Those aren't the kind of stories often heard from the 20-something Houseguests who dominate the casting most seasons. She's quite wise, and plenty of the competitors on the show (and those watching at home) could learn from her.

Season 25 isn't like most seasons, and I would hope that after seeing what Felicia Cannon could do, the franchise's producers will continue to try and find Houseguests from different age groups. Granted, I think the game could do more to make competitions a bit fairer for these older participants. But outside of that, I'm more than fine with the series shifting toward an older crowd than a younger one, especially if it means another dynamic individual like Felicia will join the fray.

Big Brother airs on CBS on Sundays at 10:00 p.m. ET, Tuesdays at 8:00 p.m. ET, and on Thursdays at 9:00 p.m. ET as part of the 2023 TV schedule.