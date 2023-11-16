Big Brother's Jag Bains Shares Thoughts On Record-Setting Season, And I'm Surprised By His Perspective

Big Brother Season 25 is over, and it was quite a wild ride. After 100 days in the house, the jury crowned Jag Bains, who set new records for both the single-season veto and overall competition wins. Jag seemingly took the confidence from those victories into his speech during the Final Two, but was he really that sure of himself? The winner spoke to CinemaBlend about his massive season, and I was surprised by his perspective after talking to him.

CinemaBlend was honored to speak to Jag Bains following his Big Brother win, and after watching him on the live feeds with my Paramount+ subscription, I really wanted to know what was going on inside his head. For example, did anyone in the house or crew alert him about the records he was setting toward the end? Jag shared how he felt learning about it and if he was in the know while playing the game:

I had no clue. I did not know what the veto record was. I didn't know what the total comp wins record was. I was literally just in the house fighting for my life to protect myself and to protect my allies. That was the purpose of why I went so hard in these competitions and beating these records. Like, I didn't know that until I left the house, and I mean, that's super cool. I'm stoked about that. Obviously, I'm a competitor. Everyone sees that. And so it's cool to have this as well. To me, it really is the cherry on top, and it's a by-product of how I played my game and how hard I fought to protect my allies and protect myself.

Jag Bains' final month of Big Brother was truly something to behold, and it's even more impressive considering he wasn't actively gunning to shatter the veto record set by Michael Bruner in Season 24 or Janelle Pierzina's overall single-season competition win record. It set him up as an obvious frontrunner to win by the end, though some fans might feel my perspective on Jag's dominance is a hot take. I will concede he received a lot of help after winning back-to-back Head of Household competitions, which was a frustrating advantage.

While I felt confident that Jag was going to run away with the victory (especially when he made it to the Final Four), I was shocked to learn he didn't have the same level of confidence. The winner confessed that, up until the votes were read, he was never certain he was going to win Big Brother:

There was never a point where I was like, ‘Oh, I think I'm gonna win this.’ Like, I'm not someone that has a big ego. I never really get cocky. I try to stay really humble, and I say this all the time, nothing is certain until it is certain. And that was true. Even when I was sitting next to Matt in the Final Two, I did not ever think, ‘Well, I think I'm gonna win this thing.’ And that's why I fought so hard with my answers, with my speech. I was so passionate because I felt I was fighting for my life again, and I was like, ‘I think the jury really, really loves Matt, and he could win this whole thing and I have to stand up for myself and make a case in terms of what game I've played and own up to everything because this is my last shot.’

Jag Bains legitimately believed that Matt Klotz could beat him in the Final Two vote, which explained the aggressive speech he gave on finale night. In his defense, people can certainly lose in that Final Two question and answer portion, as we saw just a season prior when Taylor Hale won over the jury. Had Matt been as prepared for the questions as he was to see Reilly Smedley again, he could've given Jag a run for his money.

Jag is grateful for his Big Brother win but confirmed to CinemaBlend that he's unsure if he has a future in reality television. I guess we shouldn't count on him to be the Season 25 Houseguest teased for the spinoff. I'm still unsure about Big Brother: Reindeer Games, though I can't deny I'd love to see him compete again. We'll see what the future holds and if the newest Big Brother legend will return to television.

