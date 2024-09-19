After The Big Mark Harmon NCIS: Origins Announcement, I Am Seriously Looking Forward To Learning What Gibbs Has Been Up To Since His Exit

For nearly two decades, Leroy Jethro Gibbs served as the main protagonist on NCIS, and now the character will soon be taking center stage on the 2024 TV schedule. This time around, though, it’s Austin Stowell playing a younger Gibbs, with the prequel NCIS: Origins following along with him in 1991. However, not only is original Gibbs actor Mark Harmon involved in Origins as both narrator and one of the executive producers, word came in today that he’ll also appear in the series premiere, and I’m looking forward to learning what the present-day Gibbs has been up to since he exited NCIS early in Season 19.

Mark Harmon Will Be On Camera During NCIS: Origins' Premiere

As already mentioned, we’ve known that Harmon’s voice will be present throughout NCIS: Origins since the older Gibbs will be recounting his early time working for the title law enforcement agency, known back then as NIS. Today, though, co-showrunner David J. North shared to reporters, including CinemaBlend’s own Laura Hurley, at the CBS Fall 2024 Virtual Press Day that Harmon will briefly appear in Origins’ first episode. He explained:

That was a discussion between Mark, myself and Gina Monreal. I hope the audience will be excited to see him after so many years.

While it’s nice to know that Harmon will reprise Leroy Jethro Gibbs on camera, don’t expect this to become a regular thing on NCIS: Origins. While North and fellow showrunner Gina Moreal are “open to anything” when it comes to Harmon appearing again, North made it clear that the focus is obviously on Austin Stowell’s younger Gibbs. This lines up with what Mark Harmon said this past summer when the Origins press tour was happening, as he said about his involvement:

I’m just pleased to be part of it. And I’m a distant part of it really because I’m not there to make any big moves or anything. I’m just there to support. And how can I help? And if you need my help, great. And if not, that’s okay too. And so far, they’re all doing just fine.

Mark Harmon debuted as Gibbs back in 2003 during the JAG episodes “Ice Queen” and Meltdown,” which served as the NCIS backdoor pilot. The actor also appeared in four episodes of NCIS: New Orleans, and he remains an executive producer on the flagship series. More recently, Harmon finished shooting Freakier Friday, which re-teams him with Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan following their time together on Freaky Friday, which also came out in 2003.

Where We Left Off With Gibbs In NCIS

NCIS: Origins’ arrival comes three years after Mark Harmon departed NCIS in Season 19’s fourth episode, titled “Great Wide Open.” Having already refused to return to NCIS the previous season after he was suspended from duty for assaulting a suspect who’d killed dogs, Gibbs got caught up in a case as a civilian that brought him to Naktok Bay, Alaska. Once that was handled, he decided to stay in Alaska rather than return to Washington D.C.

Gibbs has been mentioned on NCIS here and there since his exit, and he also sent his condolences when Ducky Mallard passed away early into Season 21, but we still have no idea exactly what’s become of him since Timothy McGee left him behind in the Alaskan wilderness. Again, it’s not like we should expect NCIS: Origins to spend a lot of time catching us up on where he’s at in life now, but I’ll take just getting a look at his new home and learning where he settled in Alaska, assuming he stayed there. I also agree it’s not a good idea to spend too much time with Harmon’s Gibbs, as this is Austin Stowell’s time to shine as the character.

The extended NCIS: Origins premiere arrives on Monday, October 14th, coming right after the debut episode of NCIS Season 22. If you miss either of these shows following their initial airings on CBS, you can use your Paramount+ subscription to stream them afterwards, along with the entire NCIS franchise catalog.