Billie Eilish Just Admitted To Having 1400 Unopened Text Messages, And The Thought Is Giving Me Hives

Sure, Billie EIlish is one of the most famous singers on the planet, but I’m sorry, I can’t get behind what she recently revealed. While giving an interview, the 21-year-old casually shared that she had over one thousand unread text messages, and the idea of the whole thing is enough to give me hives.

As of late, Billie Eilish has been receiving a ton of award season buzz for her song in the Barbie movie , “What I Was Made For?” Amidst talking about the creation of the song with her brother and collaborator Finneas O’Connell, the singer was asked about how she quiets all the noise happening outside herself when making such a heartbreakingly viral tune like “What Was I Made For?” Here’s how she responded:

Yeah, how do I quiet the noise? I’m not really listening, I’m not really listening. The team can attest… I don’t know what the hell is going on. I literally have 1,461 unread texts right now. I’m not looking at that stuff.

While breaking down the making of the hit for Vanity Fair , Billie Eilish literally took out her phone mid-interview to share the receipts regarding just how much she cares about “the noise,” but I cannot imagine opening my phone everyday to see that number in red on my home screen. How does she go about the world? Or is she just so popular that at any given hour, she’ll have over a thousand new messages delivered to her? Either way, I’ve decided I’m completely okay with never becoming famous.

At any given moment, it does seem like there’s a new conversation happening with Billie Eilish that would lead her wide network of friends and family to get in contact with her about things. From her meme-worthy “weather map hair” moment , to the more serious issue of her having to deal with issuing multiple restraining orders , to people who have breached her and her loved one’s privacy, she clearly has a lot going on.

And hey, I can’t totally fault the singer for having so many unread messages, as she is spending her time being a famous person who makes some of my favorite music to come out in the past few years. I’m sure a lot of the time she’s busy actually enjoying her life and making more great tracks with her brother rather than having her eyes glued to a phone 24/7. Plus, as she’s shared a few times before, she’s so close with her family that they are often by her side. The girl needs an assistant just for her unread messages or just to block more people in her life she doesn’t want contacting her.

The singer’s popularity isn’t going to slow down anytime soon considering she just earned multiple nominations for her Barbie song from the Grammys and Golden Globes, with the Oscars likely coming up next. I guess I’ll recover when I hear that new album she’s been teasing… maybe.