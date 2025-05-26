Imagine Being So Famous People Care What You Order At A Restaurant. That’s Taylor Swift’s Reality

Celebrity fashion is dissected pretty much anytime somebody steps onto a red carpet, but imagine being so famous people are snitching on what you order at a restaurant. That’s Taylor Swift’s reality anytime she goes out with friends, but particularly when she has gone out with beau Travis Kelce during the course of their relationship .

It's also what happened this week when Ms. Swift was spotted in Palm Beach with the very tall Chiefs player. They apparently went to a place called Harry’s for drinks and dinner, where Taylor got a craft vodka drink called the Melena that also had flavors of passion fruit and vanilla. On Kelce’s end he reportedly ordered a Purple Rain with Creme de Violette, green tea and gin.

Next, per TMZ , they went full tilt with ordering. Swift ordered the Dover sole and the Lobster risotto while Kelce apparently ordered a Wagyu steak, a dry-aged burger and some cacio e pepe pasta. They also ordered an endive salad, as well as broccolini and potato puree, sharing the latter three items.

One thing I will say about this meal is that it’s a lot of dishes for two people, not that the “Karma” singer or her boyfriend need to struggle when it comes to food costs. Her net worth is currently over a billion after Swift surpassed even Rihanna in the net worth list . Kelce, on the other hand, is worth an alleged $40 million or so. They reportedly dropped more than $400 for the dinner, and that’s even before tip!

While they seemingly really went all out on dinner date night, doubtless plenty of people will be going to Harry’s in the coming weeks and ordering similarly, so kudos to the famous couple for bringing in business.

Around the time this news broke, I also saw footage of Swift being escorted through a restaurant to her table. Someone was filming footage of her from the vantage point of the bar into the restaurant, but the only thing I could see was 3-4 other people also sitting at the bar grabbing their phones and not-so-surreptitously grabbing photos of the pop singer.

It’s not like people snapping incredible photos of Swift on the Eras tour stage. These often unflattering and grainy photos are just sent to friends for clout of sold to TMZ. It's enough to make you want to stay home, but she does not live her life vicariously and just keeps on putting herself out there, anyway. Good for her.

I can’t imagine the goings on of the meals I ate recently being big news. If you must know I did indulge in a cheeseburger last night with a frisée salad and I have no regrets. But honestly, there are few celebrities that are so famous people care what they eat, and for better or for worse, Taylor Swift is one of them. Still, I'll never complain when people report on her homemade pop tarts, so I'm certainly complicit.