Blue Bloods' Donnie Wahlberg Celebrates Season 12's Final Day Of Filming And Hopes For 13, But Will The Show Get Renewed?

Long-running cop family drama Blue Bloods is still going strong with new episodes of Season 12, but star Donnie Wahlberg has revealed that he recently wrapped for the season. He celebrated his last day of filming Season 12 and dropped a comment about a possible Season 13, but will it be renewed?

New Kids on the Block founding member Donnie Wahlberg has been portraying Detective Danny Reagan since the beginning of Blue Bloods. The actor and producer took to Instagram after wrapping filming on the 12th season of the CBS hit. He reflected on his time on the series, hopeful for lucky number Season 13:

Unfortunately for fans, CBS has not yet announced whether or not Blue Bloods has a future beyond the current Season 12, and it's not like the network isn't renewing shows. Among the dramas, the network has already renewed the NCIS trio, CSI: Vegas, and very recently, S.W.A.T. It’s unknown when CBS will make another renewal or what shows will be next, but like Donnie Wahlberg, we are all staying hopeful.

Last month, Tom Selleck, known as NYPD Commissioner Frank Reagan, discussed Blue Bloods’ longevity ahead of the 250th episode. His simple answer was that it’s a “character-driven show,” in that it doesn’t just focus on the police aspect, but that a big part of the series is the family aspect. Fingers crossed that we get plenty more Reagan family dinners.

Blue Bloods aired Episode 250 earlier this season, which is a major milestone. There are only two episodes left to air in Season 12 in the 2021-2022 TV season, so it would be nice to get confirmation of Season 13 before the season ends.

It should be pointed out that last year’s Season 11 finale was also written as a series finale, in case the show would not be picked up for a Season 12. It's unclear at this point whether or not the writers took the same approach to the Season 12 finale in case of a cancellation, but hopefully the last episode of the season will be a hit with fans no matter what.

Whether or not Blue Bloods returns, Donnie Wahlberg is primed for an exciting summer. Beginning next month, he will be joining New Kids on the Block, as well as Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley, and En Vogue on MixTape Tour 2022.

So far, the tour is only in North America and runs from May-August. It’s hard to tell whether more shows will be added. But with a thirteenth season of Blue Bloods yet to be confirmed, anything can happen. It doesn’t seem like Donnie Wahlberg is ready to give up his detective job yet, so fingers crossed that we get some news soon.

In the meantime, catch the next episode of Blue Bloods Season 12 on Friday, April 29, on CBS! And let’s hope we get a Season 13.