Bob Saget's Wife Kelly Rizzo Gives Emotional Update And Reveals Final Words Shared With The Late Comedian

Experiencing the death of a loved one will always be one of the hardest situations a person can go through, and those feelings are sometimes manifold when the loved one in question happens to be one of TV and stand-up comedy’s biggest teddy bears. Bob Saget’s widow Kelly Rizzo is going through all the emotions in the early days of 2022, with her husband’s untimely death shocking many, while also inspiring an outpouring of love and treasured memories in the raunchy comedian’s name. Having spent the first weeks after his death mourning largely in private or in the company of friends and family, Rizzo has now publicly opened up about the loss with an emotional interview and update.

Kelly Rizzo appeared on Good Morning America on January 20 and talked with correspondent T.J. Holmes about the aftermath of Bob Saget’s death, and where she’s at emotionally at this still-early point of the grieving process. In her words:

Everything that I've been surrounded by has been a reminder of him, and a memory of him. So it’s been very, very sad, but also very beautiful. . . . I was telling people today that today is really almost the first day that — you know, there's only so many tears that your body will let you cry.

One can imagine how much Kelly Rizzo has to deal with, considering how many people truly adored Bob Saget throughout his long and successful career , as well as his close relationships with those in his professional Full House family . There will likely always be attention pointed in Rizzo’s direction for that reason, and we can only hope that fans keep civility and tact at the forefront when reaching out to her with sympathy.

That said, Kelly Rizzo is aware that Bob Saget is deserving of any and all the emotional responses that have poured in after his death. Speaking to the former AFHV host’s outgoing nature and selflessness, she said:

He just wanted to spread love and laughter, and he did it so amazingly. And I'm just so proud of him because he truly brought people together. I mean, he was just so wonderful, and I'm just so honored to be his wife and to be able to be a part of it, and bring him any bit of happiness that I could because he deserved it so much.

Kelly Rizzo also opened up about her final texts and conversation with Bob Saget following a stand-up set that was meant to be followed by many more tour dates.

Just, 'I love you so much, and can't wait to see you tomorrow,' and 'I love you so much, and can't wait to see you tomorrow.' . . . He was just on his way home, or back to his hotel, and just was telling me what a wonderful show he had, and how it was so amazing. He was happy and loving what he did. It made him so happy to just bring laughter to people.

Speaking to the influence Bob Saget had on others, his buddy John Mayer was instrumental in retrieving the comedian’s car and other personal affairs, and has worked with Full House vet Candace Cameron-Bure in keeping awareness alive for the Scleroderma Research Foundation (as well as the disease itself), which was a lifelong passion for Saget relating to the death of his sister. During her GMA interview, Rizzo talked about just how popular the new hug-promoting sweatshirts have been, saying that Saget did indeed give the best hugs.

Expressing gratitude and love for Saget’s Full House family, Kelly Rizzo said everyone has assured her there will be there for her during her times of need, and that she knows how much her late hubby would appreciate their support. Here’s hoping Rizzo will soon find a semblance of peace during her mourning process.