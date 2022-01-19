The Awesome Way Bob Saget’s Pals John Mayer And Candace Cameron Bure Are Supporting His Legacy After His Death

Many of us are still processing Bob Saget’s death, though none are feeling his loss more than those who knew him the best. His widow, Kelly Rizzo, has reflected heavily on the loss and is choosing not to look at the situation as their family being “robbed” of time . She has also received tremendous support from her late husband’s friends and colleagues. Candace Cameron Bure, who has remembered her Full House dad in a myriad of ways, is one of the many to reach out to Rizzo during this time. Now, she and Saget’s other longtime friend, John Mayer, have found a truly awesome way to support his legacy.

Bob Saget was a longtime board member of the Scleroderma Research Foundation and spent much of his time raising awareness of the autoimmune disease that had sadly claimed his sister’s life. Now, it seems his dedication to the foundation will live on. Kelly Rizzo recently took to Instagram to unveil a sweet hoodie dedicated to her husband’s memory. In her caption, she explained how the clothing was designed and how it will greatly benefit the organization her spouse supported:

The Scleroderma Research Foundation @srfcure was Bob’s life‘s work. And now 30 years and millions of dollars later after he began, we can continue his legacy by helping find a cure for this horrific disease that took the life of Bob’s sister. Thank you @johnmayer for designing this and making this happen.

It’s a fresh-looking hoodie, but it’s even cooler to see that the proceeds will all go towards a worthy cause. Check out the sweet piece of clothing down below:

Candace Cameron Bure is also making efforts to support the Scleroderma Research Foundation, in collaboration with Kelly Rizzo. On her own Instagram, she revealed sweatshirts, t-shirts and hoodies, which sweetly read, “Love like Jesus, Hug like Bob Saget.” Cameron Bure also explained that, as with John Mayer's hoodie, the total sum of the profits will be presented to the research foundation. The actress recently sported the special shirt in another social media post, during which she was reminiscing with Dave Coulier or “Uncle Joey.” This seems to be a fitting tribute to the late comedian, especially since so many of his co-stars have been remembering his warm hugs. Check out the shirts below:

It’s been simply heartwarming to see the ways in which the entertainment world has paid tribute to Bob Saget. Many of these tributes have come from the Full House cast and various comedians, but TV shows have also shown respect. Hulu’s How I Met Your Fathe r honored Saget during its premiere episode, while the set of Mayim Bialik’s Call Me Kat pays homage to him and his classic sitcom.

The stories related to the Dirty Work director’s kindness have also been great to hear. For instance, The Price is Right host Drew Carey recalled missing his Tonight Show debut due to an act of kindness from the late star. Steve Harvey also somberly revealed that he’d received an email from the sitcom icon just days before his death. It goes without saying that the star touched more than a few people during his time on this Earth.