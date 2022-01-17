Bob Saget’s Full House ‘Daughters’ Reach Out To His Wife After Emotional Post

The outpouring of love and support for Bob Saget has been overwhelming, as everyone he touched has shared heartwarming stories in his honor. That overflow of love has extended to his family, especially days after his funeral. Saget’s wife, Kelly Rizzo, has been grateful for their well-wishes, and recently opened up about losing the late comedian. She posted an emotional tribute to him, which was met with some heartfelt messages. The post also elicited encouraging responses from the star's television daughters, Candace Cameron Bure and Jodie Sweetin.

This wasn’t the first time the TV dad’s "daughters" made their feelings known about his passing. On separate occasions, Cameron Bure and Sweetin have posted moving tributes to their late co-star, one of which even included a sweet vow. But in true Tanner form, both actresses wanted Bob Saget’s widow to know how loved and supported she is. Jodie Sweetin commented on Rizzo's Instagram post, not how important she was to Saget:

You are so loved. And thank you for making Bob SO incredibly happy. I remember the first moment he was telling me about you and that you were just 'incredible'. It was a gift what you had, for both of you. I’m so happy I got to be there to witness small parts of it. And the way that you have not only dealt with your own grief but loved others through theirs as well this week… you have been filled with grace and incredible compassion. I know Bob is proud of you. Love you, Kelly. You’re in the family now, good luck getting rid of us.

Based on these comments, it certainly sounds like Kelly Rizzo is now part of the Full House family, as it appears she has actually served as a source of strength for others while dealing with the loss. Her late husband's co-stars will surely continue to be there for her in his absence. Jodie Sweetin’s TV big sister Candace Cameron Bure seemed to further indicate that assumption. Cameron Bure responded to the post by recalling how complimentary her longtime friend and his wife were:

Kelly, you are so beautiful inside and out. That’s why Bob loved you so much. You have a heart that matches his and you were perfect together. We are by your side for the rest of life. Always and forever. We’re not going anywhere. I Love you, sweet friend.

It's beautiful to see the bond between Bob Saget's real-life family and his TV one. It's never easy to lose a loved one but, when it does happen, having a support system like this one is truly invaluable. Check out her post below to see why Candace Cameron Bure and Jodie Sweetin left their heartwarming responses.

As the public continues to mourn Bob Saget's death, Kelly Rizzo is certainly helping the public to understand the man, husband, and father. He'll surely be missed, but his legacy will definitely live on. To relive his connection with his co-stars, you can check out Full House on HBO Max and Fuller House on Netflix.