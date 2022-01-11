Bob Saget: What To Watch To Remember The Beloved Comedy Actor

With heavy hearts, we look back on the life and career of a man who brought heavy laughs to millions of people of all ages. On Sunday, January 9, 2022, Bob Saget passed away at the age of 65 due to currently unspecified causes, leaving behind an endearing legacy on stage as a comic and screen as Danny Tanner on Full House, among other roles. The following are some other great examples of the best Bob Saget movies and TV shows you can stream now in his honor, starting with the hit sitcom you might have known him best for.

Full House (HBO Max)

A recently widowed TV news reporter (Bob Saget) receives help raising his three young daughters (Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen) from his Elvis-obsessed brother-in-law (John Stamos) and cartoonish childhood friend (Dave Coulier) who move into his San Francisco home.

Why it’s worth checking out if you like Bob Saget: While Danny Tanner was nothing like the R-rated stage persona Bob Saget had become known for during his early days in stand-up, leading the Full House cast as the sentimental “lean, mean hugging machine” and clean freak for eight seasons made the actor a household name.

Fuller House (Netflix)

The recently widowed veterinarian D.J. Fuller, née Tanner (Candace Cameron Bure), receives help raising her three young sons (Michael Campion, Elias Harger, Dashiell and Fox Messitt) from her sister, Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin), and eccentric childhood friend, Kimmy Gibbler (Andrea Barber), who all move into Danny Tanner’s former San Francisco home.

Why it’s worth checking out if you like Bob Saget: More than two decades after Full House aired its final curtain call, Bob Saget returned to reprise his role as Danny Tanner on the endearing, cleverly self-referential Netflix original follow-up series Fuller House for a total of 15 episodes.

How I Met Your Mother (Hulu, Amazon Prime)

An New York City architect (Josh Radnor) recalls to his teenage son and daughter a series of memories and misadventures involving him and his friends (Jason Segel, Cobie Smulders, Neil Patrick Harris, Alyson Hannigan) that lead up to the moment he fell in love with their mom.

Why it’s worth checking out if you like Bob Saget: Bob Saget achieved sitcom royalty status again without ever even showing his face in the uncredited role of “Future Ted” on the How I Met Your Mother cast, who narrates all nine of the long-running series’ hilarious and inspiring seasons.

Dirty Work (HBO Max)

An aimless, immature man (co-writer Norm Macdonald) and his equally irresponsible best friend (Artie Lange) decide to turn their skills in pulling vengeful schemes into an actual business in order to fund surgery for the friend’s ailing father (Jack Warden).

Why it’s worth checking out if you like Bob Saget: The more raw, unfiltered, and unapologetic sense of humor that Bob Saget is otherwise known for found a new life in 1998 when he directed Dirty Work, which is also one of the funniest and simply best movies starring Norm Macdonald - another beloved, trailblazing comic and friend of Saget who sadly passed away in September 2021.

Farce Of The Penguins (Google Play)

An analysis of the mating rituals performed by penguins in the Antarctic, as seen through the eyes of one cynical, foul-mouthed bird (Bob Saget) and his buddy (Lewis Black) during a 70-mile trip in search of love in the snow.

Why it’s worth checking out if you like Bob Saget: The raunchier side of Bob Saget became especially apparent in 2006 when he wrote, directed, co-produced, and lent his voice to Farce of the Penguins - a mockumentary that, clearly, aims to take shots at the hit, Academy Award-winning documentary March of the Penguins by placing recordings of its star-studded supporting voice cast (including the aforementioned Norm Macdonald and Samuel L. Jackson as the Narrator) over actual nature footage.

Benjamin (Amazon Rental)

A divorced man invites several loved ones to his house to help him hold an intervention for his teenage son, whom he assumes is a drug addict, but the event only proves successful in uncovering the personal issues that everyone else involved is facing.

Why it’s worth checking out if you like Bob Saget: After more than a decade since the release of Farce of the Penguins, Bob Saget returned to the director’s chair in 2019 for the RedBox exclusive Benjamin - an uproarious dysfunctional family comedy also featuring a star-studded cast including Saget, Rob Corddry, Mary Lynn Rajskub, and Parenthood cast member Max Burkholder in the title role.

The Comedy Central Roast Of Bob Saget (Paramount+)

For the 2008 edition of Comedy Central’s annual celebrity roasts, the man of (dis)honor in the hot seat was Bob Saget - but, as usual, none of the fellow celebrity roasters were safe from harm either.

Why it’s worth checking out if you like Bob Saget: Speaking of uncovering everyone’s issues (but all in good fun, of course), that was essentially the goal of the star-studded dais featured on The Comedy Central Roast of Bob Saget, in which the man of the hour was ripped a new one with brilliantly brutal humor by the likes of his friend, Norm Macdonald , his Full House co-star John Stamos (serving as Roast Master), Academy Award winner Cloris Leachman, and more.

Historical Roasts (Netflix)

Roastmaster General Jeff Ross hosts a series of nights in which celebrities impersonate notable figures in history to poke fun at their shortcomings, while also showing appreciation for the enduring legacy they have maintained posthumously.

Why it’s worth checking out if you like Bob Saget: Bob Saget’s Comedy Central roast would not mark the last time he was subjected to a blockade of ribbing humor as, in 2019, he spent a night in the hot seat as the 16th President of the United States, Abraham Lincoln, in the first episode of the Netflix original comedy series Historical Roasts, which also featured an appearance by John Stamos as none other than John Wilkes Booth.

Bob Saget: That Ain’t Right (HBO Max)

In front of a live audience at New York University’s Skirball Center for the Performing Arts, Bob Saget riffs on being a divorced single father, performs a song about his Full House character’s questionable sexuality, and much more.

Why it’s worth checking out if you like Bob Saget: A year before he faced raunchy, ribbing humor at his own expense in his Comedy Central Roast, Bob Saget released That Ain’t Right - an HBO original comedy special that would forever prevent viewers from ever being able to look at one of their favorite sitcom dads the same way again.

Bob Saget: That’s What I’m Talkin’ About (Amazon Prime, Tubi)

Bob Saget provides a live audience at Seattle’s Moore Theatre with more amusing observations, revealing personal anecdotes, and self-written ballads, filtered through his signature filthy perspective.

Why it’s worth checking out if you like Bob Saget: Bob Saget would continue his attempts to convince the public that he was not at all like Danny Tanner with an even raunchier, incessantly foul-mouthed stand-up comedy special called That’s What I’m Talkin’ About, which first aired on Showtime in 2013.

Bob Saget: Zero To Sixty (Amazon Prime, Tubi)

Through more funny stories about his career highlights and songs about this and that, Bob Saget proved in this one-hour performance at the Williamsburg Hall of Music in Brooklyn that, having just reached his 60s at this point, his comedic stylings had matured… a bit.

Why it’s worth checking out if you like Bob Saget: Helmed by prolific comedy special director Jay Chapman, 2017’s Zero to Sixty would be the last solo stand-up show that Bob Saget would release, but would see him go out on a high note by bringing out a comparatively gentler and fully genuine side to the stage.

Comedy Warriors: Healing Through Humor (Tubi)

A group of people whose lives have been irrevocably changed by devastating accidents while serving in the United States military seek a way to cope in poking fun at themselves on stage.

Why it’s worth checking out if you like Bob Saget: In the ultimate move to show how much of a genuinely gentle soul he is, Bob Saget volunteered to be one of several famous comics (also including Zach Galifianakis, Lewis Black, and The Office cast member/writer B.J. Novak) coaching wounded war veterans to follow their stand-up dreams as seen in Comedy Warriors: Healing Through Humor - a heartwarming 2013 documentary from director John Wager.

