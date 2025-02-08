The Traitors' Bob The Drag Queen Reveals Who He's Rooting For To Win Season 3, And I Would Be Surprised If It Went Down That Way

While three episodes have passed on the 2025 TV schedule since The Traitors Season 3 jaw-dropping Bob The Drag Queen elimination , we’re absolutely still going to talk about it, because it feels like it completely changed the direction of the season. However, when it comes to who’s left in the game , Bob has recently shared which way they hope the game ends, but as a fan, I really don’t see it happening.

A few episodes after Boston Rob decided to take down one of his fellow traitors in the RuPaul’s Drag Race star, Rob was eliminated by his fellow players, very much in part because of that move. That leaves Big Brother’s Danielle Reyes and Survivor’s Carolyn Wiger left (that is until another traitor perhaps enters the game). Along with fans, Bob The Drag Queen is now watching along and has one player she is rooting for.

Bob The Drag Queen Reveals Who They Want To Win The Traitors Season 3

When Bob The Drag Queen spoke to THR about their season on The Traitors, he vowed he’s “incredibly anti-spoiler.” However, they did admit who they are rooting for, saying:

I hope that Danielle Reyes goes all the way to the end. I want Danielle Reyes to win by herself alone. I want her to be the one winner of the season… That’s my dream for season three.

Even though Danielle Reyes totally double-crossed Bob The Drag Queen at the final roundtable by voting for them to be banished, along with a majority of the table, Bob is still rooting for the Big Brother star to take home this season’s prize pool. It sounds like Bob is still Team Traitors and is taking sides.

I’m not surprised the former traitor wants a fellow traitor to win. However, I really don’t think Danielle Reyes is going to be the last one standing come the finale.

Why I Would Be Surprised If Danielle Reyes Wins The Traitors Season 3

When it comes to the traitors, it’s truly been such a sloppy season , especially when it comes to the lack of trust they have shown toward each other.

All of them have already betrayed the other multiple times, and I don’t think Bob the Drag Queen and Boston Rob’s banishments are going to stop that. And between Danielle and Carolyn, there’s definitely a lot more suspicion on Danielle right now among the faithfuls, between her excessive crying and multiple slip-ups that have made her seem very shady.

Carolyn on the other hand, I think is playing a more clever game. She’s keeping the scent off her by not drawing too much attention to herself or trying to lead.