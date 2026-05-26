The Boston Blue Cast Will Not Forget Eating Too Much Brisket In One Family Dinner Scene Anytime Soon
I love a good meal, but this sounds intense.
Action and drama have come to be closely associated with Blue Bloods and its spinoff, Boston Blue, but both series are also known for their dinner scenes. While the parent series features the shared meals amongst the Reagan family, Boston includes the Shabbat dinner the Silvers hold at their house every week. Tidbits shared by the cast and crews of both shows suggest filming such scenes can be interesting. And, as a Boston cast member told CinemaBlend, there was even a time when the cast ate way too much brisket.
Fans can thank Mika Amonsen, who takes over the role of Sean Reagan on Boston Blue, for sharing this little anecdote. I recently had the opportunity to speak to the up-and-coming star and get his take on the logistics of filming those Shabbat scenes. During our conversation, he specifically recalled one day on set that saw a couple of his co-stars became “ill” due to overdoing it with the brisket, and this doesn’t sound fun at all:
On the surface, the notion of a good brisket dinner sounds comforting, but the mere thought of eating too much of it even makes me feel a bit queasy. Interestingly enough, CinemaBlend also recently spoke to Scribner, who revealed that he’d gotten sick about “three different times” while filming dinner scenes. I’m familiar with the concept of an actor suffering for their art, but I never imagined that would pertain to a food scene. Needless to say, I’m not sure any of the stars will forget that particular day on set.
Amonsen, for his part, has already done his fair share of dinner scenes just throughout Boston Blue’s inaugural season. With that in mind, I also asked if he’d developed any hacks or special techniques for filming those food-related segments. The actor then made a humorous admission before hyping up one of the key contributors to the Shabbat segments:
So, thus far, Amonsen hasn’t exactly developed any special skills when it comes to acting out those family meals. However, I’d imagine that food scenes could take time to master, considering the moving parts involved. I still, however, love that Amonsen can appreciate the organic eats that are available for the cast during those scenes. And, luckily for him and his co-stars, they’ll be able to keep the family dinner scenes going.
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Boston Blue has been renewed for a second season that’ll air this fall as part of the 2026 TV schedule. So viewers can certainly expect to see more of the Reagans and the Silvers talking shop while chowing down. In all seriousness, though, those scenes don’t just share as reprieves from the action, as they can also provide essential character development. They’re well acted, and I think Mika Amonsen and his colleagues deserve credit for nailing those scenes while simultaneously scarfing down plenty of food.
With the first season of Boston Blue now over, catch up on the show by streaming all of the episodes with a Paramount+ subscription.
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Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
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