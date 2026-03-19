One Blue Bloods Character Boston Blue's Mika Amonson Really Wants To Return

CBS’ Boston Blue – a spinoff of the long-running drama series Blue Bloods – has been carving out its own path. However, that doesn’t mean this offshoot ignores events or characters from its parent series. To that latter point, a few familiar faces from the OG series have already popped up and more are on the way. CinemaBlend recently spoke with Sean Reagan actor Mika Amonsen and discussed the potential for future guest stars. With that, he also revealed one star he’d be particularly interested in working with.

Considering just how large of an ensemble Blue Bloods had, there are plenty of possibilities when it comes to guest stars. After all, there are plenty of Reagan family members that are on the board. That’s a fact that Mika Amonsen acknowledged during our recent interview. When I spoke with Amonsen, he told me it would be “awesome” to see one particular member of the police family return (and I’m not referring to Tom Selleck):

I've been privileged enough to have worked with some of the ones that I already wanted to work with. I got to work with Grandpa [played by Len Cariou]. I thought that was amazing. I love that he came by. But I'd like to work with Jamie [played by Will Estes], too. I think if Jamie wanted to come on, that would be awesome.

(Image credit: CBS)

Estes’ Sgt. Jamie Reagan is, of course, Sean’s uncle and the brother of Danny, and it would indeed be cool to see him appear on Boston Blue. Ironically, fans were just recently treated to sweet reference to Jamie and his family on the spinoff. At the end of Blue Bloods, Jamie and his wife, Eddie, revealed they were expecting their first child, and fans got their first glimpse at the baby – a boy named Joseph Francis Reagan – by way of a photo during Boston’s St. Patrick’s Day episode. That was a sweet nod, but it’d be even better to see Jamie, his wife and son actually visit Beantown.

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Surely, the writers could find some reason to bring Jamie and co. to Boston. At the same time, though, there’s another star many fans are hoping to see reunite with rookie cop Sean and his father, Det. Danny (Donnie Wahlberg). I’m talking about Danny’s father, Police Commissioner Frank Reagan, who’s played by the aforementioned Selleck. Amonsen and I also discussed the notion of Selleck reprising his role for Boston, and the up-and-coming actor chose his words carefully as he weighed in:

Of course, I know fans would love to see that, and I'd love to see that too. But inevitably, you know, that's a call above my pay grade, and it's different people interacting.

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There’s been a lot of speculation regarding whether Selleck might appear as Frank on the spinoff. Wahlberg – one of the show’s executive producers – addressed the possibility, saying that he was definitely open to it. However, he would neither confirm nor deny that it would actually happen.

In the meantime, fans have already been treated to appearances by Danny’s sister, Erin Reagan (played by the returning Bridget Moynahan) as well as his partner-turned-girlfriend, Maria Baez (Marisa Ramirez). Both Erin and Baez are set to return before the end of the first season. And, as mentioned by Amonsen, Len Cariou’s Henry Reagan will return as well. So, while fans won’t be left wanting when it comes to Blue Bloods alums, they’ll just have to wait for updates on the potential returns of Jamie, Frank and more.

Boston Blue airs on Fridays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS as part of the 2026 TV schedule, and episodes can be streamed the next day using a Paramount+ subscription.