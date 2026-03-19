One Blue Bloods Character Boston Blue's Mika Amonson Really Wants To Return
I'd be down for this!
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CBS’ Boston Blue – a spinoff of the long-running drama series Blue Bloods – has been carving out its own path. However, that doesn’t mean this offshoot ignores events or characters from its parent series. To that latter point, a few familiar faces from the OG series have already popped up and more are on the way. CinemaBlend recently spoke with Sean Reagan actor Mika Amonsen and discussed the potential for future guest stars. With that, he also revealed one star he’d be particularly interested in working with.
Considering just how large of an ensemble Blue Bloods had, there are plenty of possibilities when it comes to guest stars. After all, there are plenty of Reagan family members that are on the board. That’s a fact that Mika Amonsen acknowledged during our recent interview. When I spoke with Amonsen, he told me it would be “awesome” to see one particular member of the police family return (and I’m not referring to Tom Selleck):
Estes’ Sgt. Jamie Reagan is, of course, Sean’s uncle and the brother of Danny, and it would indeed be cool to see him appear on Boston Blue. Ironically, fans were just recently treated to sweet reference to Jamie and his family on the spinoff. At the end of Blue Bloods, Jamie and his wife, Eddie, revealed they were expecting their first child, and fans got their first glimpse at the baby – a boy named Joseph Francis Reagan – by way of a photo during Boston’s St. Patrick’s Day episode. That was a sweet nod, but it’d be even better to see Jamie, his wife and son actually visit Beantown.Article continues below
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Surely, the writers could find some reason to bring Jamie and co. to Boston. At the same time, though, there’s another star many fans are hoping to see reunite with rookie cop Sean and his father, Det. Danny (Donnie Wahlberg). I’m talking about Danny’s father, Police Commissioner Frank Reagan, who’s played by the aforementioned Selleck. Amonsen and I also discussed the notion of Selleck reprising his role for Boston, and the up-and-coming actor chose his words carefully as he weighed in:
There’s been a lot of speculation regarding whether Selleck might appear as Frank on the spinoff. Wahlberg – one of the show’s executive producers – addressed the possibility, saying that he was definitely open to it. However, he would neither confirm nor deny that it would actually happen.
In the meantime, fans have already been treated to appearances by Danny’s sister, Erin Reagan (played by the returning Bridget Moynahan) as well as his partner-turned-girlfriend, Maria Baez (Marisa Ramirez). Both Erin and Baez are set to return before the end of the first season. And, as mentioned by Amonsen, Len Cariou’s Henry Reagan will return as well. So, while fans won’t be left wanting when it comes to Blue Bloods alums, they’ll just have to wait for updates on the potential returns of Jamie, Frank and more.
Boston Blue airs on Fridays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS as part of the 2026 TV schedule, and episodes can be streamed the next day using a Paramount+ subscription.
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Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
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