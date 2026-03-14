I'm All In On Network TV Holiday Episodes, And A Boston Blue Star Already Has An Idea For How To Go Full Die Hard

Spoilers for the latest episode of Boston Blue, “St. Patrick’s Day,” lie ahead.

While St. Patrick’s Day is still just around the corner, CBS’ Boston Blue has already marked the holiday with a special episode. This latest installment of the show saw Detectives Danny Reagan and Lena Silver dealing with a dangerous situation during the St. Patty’s Day parade. All the while, rookie cops Sean Reagan and Jonah Silver got into a few interesting shenanigans. After getting this adventure now in the books, cast member Mika Amonsen spoke to CinemaBlend about his Die Hard-inspired idea for another holiday episode.

As a TV fan, I really relish whenever a show takes the opportunity to go all in on a holiday installment. The team behind Boston Blue (which is streamable with a Paramount+ subscription) did a great job of formulating a St. Paddy’s Day story. It was for that reason that I was psyched when, during my conversation with Amonsen, he pitched a Christmas episode. The newly minted Sean actor explained why he’d be keen on the writers whipping up a yuletide tale:

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I always loved Die Hard being like a Christmas special, ironically. Maybe it’d be cool to do like a Christmas episode. We’d have to time that really well, but I think I’d probably like to do a Christmas episode, like an action-packed holiday episode.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

The mere thought of the Reagans and the Silvers dealing with the kind of criminal activities that take place over the holidays intrigues me. Of course, there’s a number of possibilities when it comes to a Christmas episode of a police procedural. Boston PD’s finest could deal with a string of burglaries by a culprit dressed up like Santa Claus or take on a drug smuggling operation involving holiday toys. Of course, the most obvious choice would be to have the officers handle a holiday hostage situation.

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All in all, the writers and producers would definitely have plenty of Christmas options. Mika Amonsen gave a brief description of what the episode could look like, and it’s bonkers enough to make Die Hard’s John McClane proud:

[A] shoot-up with just presents and confetti flying and all these, different wrapping paper[s].... Because they're so contrasting, like, those elements, I think it would be funny to do that in an episode.

Some people might not like the categorization, but Die Hard is one of the best Christmas movies of all time, and it would serve as a solid template for a holiday episode of Boston Blue. As Amonsen mentioned, such an installment would have to be well-timed, but I’m confident that the producers could figure out those logistics, especially given how this recent episode was handled. This is all just an assumption right now, but what’s great is that since Season 2 is already a go, the creative team have the option to proceed if they so choose.

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More immediately, though, the St. Patrick’s Day episode deserves credit for featuring legitimate action as well as offering some truly sentimental moments. It’s an incredible personal story for Sean, who gets a bit homesick being away from his Irish family during the holiday and not partaking in family traditions. The occasion also causes Sean to reflect on his late mother, Linda (who died off-screen between Blue Bloods Seasons 7 and 8). Sean’s faith in the holiday falters after he and Jonah bust up a party of underage drinkers, but it’s renewed after he and his partner lead a group of parade attendees in finding a dog.

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(Image credit: Brendan Adam-Zwelling/CBS)

If the producers can deliver personal moments like those – amid plenty of action, of course – I’d definitely be up for a Christmas episode from (the well-reviewed) Boston Blue. Here’s hoping it happens and that it takes some inspiration from the beloved Bruce Willis-led action flick. In the meantime, check out Boston Blue when it airs on Fridays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS and streams the next day on Paramount+ as part of the 2026 TV schedule.