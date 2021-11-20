Boy Meets World Alum Maitland Ward Reveals The Former Co-Star That’s Been ‘Supportive’ Of Her Porn Career

The darling ABC sitcom, Boy Meets World, is one of many lasting staples in the hearts and minds of the millennial generation. (Myself included.) It followed Cory Matthews (Ben Savage) – a suburban kid growing up and figuring out life in Philadelphia – and his friends, family, loves, and enduring mentors like Mr. Feeny. One such character he came into contact with in the later college years was Rachel McGuire, the tall redheaded roommate to his brother Eric Matthews. Maitland Ward played Rachel in the series but in the years since, has transitioned into the adult film industry. And apparently, the alum has at least one former BMW co-star who is very “supportive” of her porn career.

The star was promoting her ongoing partnership with the Vixen Media Group, a “luxury adult content” company, with Us Weekly It was during this discussion that she name-dropped the Boy Meets World co-star in her corner. It's been ­over 20 years since the show officially concluded after a wildly popular 7-season stint, and it would seem in that space of time Rachel and Eric Matthews are still on good terms. That's right, actor Will Friedle has no qualms about throwing support behind his former “roommate.” Ward said:

I heard from Will not too long ago and he was so sweet. He [was] saying how supportive he was of me, but he won’t watch anything.

The sitcom actor-turned-porn star continued that she hasn't gotten “any negative” responses from the old cast about her current line of work. In fact, along with Will Friedle being supportive, Maitland Ward shared that she is still “in contact and friends” with Trina McGee, who played Angela Moore/Shawn Hunter’s girlfriend on the beloved show. On Friedle, though, Ward claimed that after her X-rated film Deeper came out, the two inexplicably bumped into each other and it was evidently very reassuring. She said:

I actually ran into Will at a Comic Con right after my first film was released. And he was like, ‘OK, I don’t want to see anything. I won’t see anything that you do, but I’m happy [that] you’re happy.’

Like many of the old-guard kid sitcoms, Boy Meets World has since gotten the reboot treatment, with a gender twist. Girl Meets World ran for ­three seasons on Disney before getting cancelled in 2017. The Rachel actress claimed that she has heard talk that fans want a full-blown Boy Meets World reunion special, in the way of Friends: The Reunion on HBO Max. The 44-year-old actress confirmed that it “would be fun” to do so and she's willing to return.

On her porn career, Maitland Ward explained that the pressure to be typecast as a “sitcom girl” is what pushed her into the X-rated arena. She stated that she wanted to “do something really different” and that porn has allowed her that opportunity – and supposedly, it is very lucrative to boot. For those interested, Ward’s sequel return as the professor in Muse 2 is out now.