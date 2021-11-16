Boy Meets World’s Mr. Feeny Totally Endorsed Taylor Swift’s New Album And She Responded

Few teachers doled out wisdom to kids in the ‘90s quite like Mr. Feeny on Boy Meets World. The man who taught Cory, Shawn, Topanga and the rest of the gang, somehow, through their entire school careers inspired students far outside the walls of the stoic educator's classroom. George Feeny was an expert at dropping truth bombs in ways his students could understand, and he will long be remembered for encouraging the kids at John Adams High to believe in themselves and “do good.” All these years later Mr. Feeny is still bringing the truth to the masses, and that truth, ladies and gentlemen, is Taylor Swift.

Living legend William Daniels played George Feeny, the Matthew brothers’ teacher and neighbor, for over 150 episodes across on Boy Meets World's seven seasons, and even came back for a handful of episodes of the spinoff Girl Meets World. Even if he’s no longer in the fictional classroom, Daniels is still contributing to the betterment of society's future — with the help of his granddaughter Grace. Daniels recently threw in his two cents on the recent re-release of Taylor Swift’s 2012 smash hit album Red, which includes re-recorded versions of her songs after the master recordings were sold by Scooter Braun. Watch Daniels encouraging fans to check out the “new and better” Swift album:

“All too well,” hmm? We see what you did there, Mr. Feeny! And we're not the only ones, as it turns out Taylor Swift herself caught wind of the Daniels family's endorsement, as she even posted a response. It’s pretty likely the 31-year-old Swift would be familiar with the ABC sitcom, which ran from 1993-2000. Judging from the comment Swift left on Grace’s TikTok, she was over the moon to be on the receiving end of the actor's wise words.

My brother and I are FREAKING OUT, we’re huge fans!!! This is so awesome. Thank you! And thank you Grace!!!

This isn’t the first video Grace has coaxed William Daniels into appearing in as the classic Mr. Feeny. His smile when he says Grace’s name in the video is so heart-warming, and you can tell how much he loves spending time with her and making her happy with these TikToks. And that feels very much like something Mr. Feeny would approve of, even if he would call it a "tuchus-tuchus" or a "tim-tam" or something equally wrong.

Taylor Swift released Red (Taylor’s Version) on November 12, 2021, with a track list that includes 30 re-recorded and extended versions of the songs that were originally released on the 2012 album, as well as some ditties from the vault. The recent SNL musical guest also debuted a 10-minute short film to accompany an extended version of the fan favorite song “All Too Well,” which was subtly referenced in William Daniels’ video. The short film stars Maze Runner star Dylan O’Brien and Sadie Sink, and was written and directed by the artist herself.