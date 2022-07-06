Boy Meets World Vet Danielle Fishel Explains Why Ben Savage Didn't Join Her And Other Co-Stars For New Project

While the final episode of the hit sitcom Boy Meets World aired on ABC in 2000, the show hasn't left the minds and hearts of fans and its stars. The family sitcom that debuted in 1993 as part of ABC’s TGIF lineup starred Ben Savage as Cory Matthews as he navigated life during his school years. The lucky lady who played his girlfriend-turned-wife was Danielle Fishel, and she has made a podcast series with a bunch of her former co-stars as they rewatch episodes together. However, Ben Savage decided not to join Fishel’s new project, and here’s why.

Danielle Fishel’s new podcast is iHeartRadio’s Pod Meets World, co-starring former Boy Meets World stars Will Friedle and Rider Strong. In the pilot episode “TGI-Happening," Fishel explained why the Boy Meets World's main star does not appear in this new podcast series. She said:

Ben Savage is doing his own thing. He’s doing Lifetime movies. He’s busy. We would love for him to have been a part of the show. We asked him to be a part of the show. We talked about it with Ben and Ben was like, ‘I’m not sure it’s really my thing.’ He said, ‘It just really is not my thing,’ and we have respected that. It’s not his thing. That is why Ben is not here.

Pod Meets World has the three main stars of Boy Meets World (except for Ben Savage) to share some behind-the-scenes tidbits of our favorite heartwarming sitcom to educate our inquiring minds. They plan to host guest stars from the sitcom like William Daniels, Trina McGee, Betsy Randle, Maitland Ward, and Matthew Lawrence. So far, the show’s first and only guest star has been William “Rusty” Russ, who played Cory’s father who was always there to offer his sons his sage wisdom.

Will Friedle played Cory’s older brother Eric, and he still can’t help but reminisce on the fond memories he had of the show and how “unbelievable” it is that it still resonates with fans . Rider Strong, who played Cory’s best friend Shawn, felt Boy Meets World connected with fans because of the dramatic episodes that the show would present, like when Shawn joined a cult and felt like he was losing himself. It will be fascinating to hear what the cast has to say about these shocking yet memorable episodes.

Recently, the Cory Matthews actor starred in a role completely different from what we’ve seen him in before with Lifetime’s Girl in the Shed: The Kidnapping of Abby Hernandez. Based on a true story, Savage played Nate Kibby, who kidnapped a 15-year-old girl and held her captive in a storage container for nine months. Before that, he had guest-starring roles in Criminal Minds and Homeland. The 41-year-old seems to be looking for some new directions in his acting career and his talent goes beyond playing precious, comedic characters.

Danielle Fishel and Ben Savage may not be in this exciting new podcast together, but they’ve still had their reunion moments. They revisited their roles as Cory and Topanga Matthews in Disney Channel’s Girl Meets World and reunited for an adorable commercial worthy of a Hallmark movie. While Ben Savage may not be co-hosting with Fishel any time soon, let's hope he can surprise his fans by joining her list of guest stars.