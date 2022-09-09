Boy Meets World's Danielle Fishel Called Out For Rude On-Set Behavior By Former Co-Star Maitland Ward
What would Mr. Feeny say?
A trend has seemed to be happening in the entertainment world lately, as celebs have begun to call other famous faces out for rude behavior they’ve shown in the past. JoJo Siwa took a shot at Candace Cameron Bure, before Lisa Kudrow was accused of being “one of the worst humans” that The Hills star Spencer Pratt had ever met. Now, Boy Meets World actress Danielle Fishel is (once again) facing accusations of disrespectful behavior on set, with former co-star Maitland Ward saying in her new memoir that Fishel ignored her at a reunion, and may have had other issues with female cast members on the show's spinoff Girl Meets World.
Maitland Ward, who joined the cast of Boy Meets World in Season 6 as Rachel McGuire, released a memoir, Rated X: How Porn Liberated Me from Hollywood, in which she documents her move from TV actress to porn star. In the book, she recalls seeing Danielle Fishel at a Boy Meets World reunion, and said she was completely ignored by Fishel, who starred on the show as Topanga Lawrence. According to Ward in the book (via The Sun):
Maitland Ward also said there were issues between Danielle Fishel and Trina McGee on the set of Girl Meets World, the spinoff in which Topanga and Cory (Ben Savage) raise their two children. A number of the OG series stars made appearances on the DIsney Channel project, including McGee, who played Angela Moore in Seasons 5-7 of the TG sitcom’s run on ABC. Ward spoke in her memoir about Fishel allegedly not wanting to act with other female actresses. She said:
Trina McGee has spoken a lot in the past about the racism and other issues she faced during her time on Boy Meets World, and Maitland Ward seems to be referring to comments McGee made on Twitter in 2020, when she called out an unnamed co-star:
In another tweet, Trina McGee spoke about other disrespectful behavior from her fellow castmates, saying that after 20 years she was done being nice. She said:
Said happy hellos to be greeted with blank cold stares. Dissed for believing in God in front of extras. Fuckery was real. All truth. stayed nice. Not mad. Just feeling free to comment on 20 plus years of disrespectful behavior.#Trinamcgee #realtalk #shameonyou #imdonebeingniceJanuary 12, 2020
A few months later, Danielle Fishel tweeted that she was who Trina McGee had been referencing. She revealed the two actresses had spoken, and she’d apologized for her behavior on the set of Girl Meets World:
While Danielle Fishel may have been able to talk things out with Trina McGee, it seems Maitland Ward has not enjoyed the same closure, as she made the choice to include those passages in her memoir. Perhaps those potentially burned bridges will be rebuilt anew because of it.
While we wait to see if Fishel will have any public response to Ward’s book, which is now available for purchase (opens in new tab), those with Disney+ subscriptions can rewatch all of Boy Meets World and Girl Meets World on the streaming service, and be sure to check out our 2022 TV schedule to see what new shows are coming up!
Mom of two and hard-core '90s kid. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Can usually be found rewatching The West Wing instead of doing anything productive.
