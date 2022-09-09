Boy Meets World's Danielle Fishel Called Out For Rude On-Set Behavior By Former Co-Star Maitland Ward

A trend has seemed to be happening in the entertainment world lately, as celebs have begun to call other famous faces out for rude behavior they’ve shown in the past. JoJo Siwa took a shot at Candace Cameron Bure , before Lisa Kudrow was accused of being “one of the worst humans” that The Hills star Spencer Pratt had ever met. Now, Boy Meets World actress Danielle Fishel is (once again) facing accusations of disrespectful behavior on set, with former co-star Maitland Ward saying in her new memoir that Fishel ignored her at a reunion, and may have had other issues with female cast members on the show's spinoff Girl Meets World.

Maitland Ward, who joined the cast of Boy Meets World in Season 6 as Rachel McGuire, released a memoir, Rated X: How Porn Liberated Me from Hollywood, in which she documents her move from TV actress to porn star . In the book, she recalls seeing Danielle Fishel at a Boy Meets World reunion, and said she was completely ignored by Fishel, who starred on the show as Topanga Lawrence. According to Ward in the book (via The Sun ):

Danielle didn't speak to me at all, which I thought was odd. She barely acknowledged that I was even there. I hadn't seen her since my wedding, but we hadn't had any ill feelings or bad blood.

Maitland Ward also said there were issues between Danielle Fishel and Trina McGee on the set of Girl Meets World, the spinoff in which Topanga and Cory (Ben Savage) raise their two children. A number of the OG series stars made appearances on the DIsney Channel project, including McGee, who played Angela Moore in Seasons 5-7 of the TG sitcom’s run on ABC. Ward spoke in her memoir about Fishel allegedly not wanting to act with other female actresses. She said:

I don't know if this is true, but there were whispers she didn't want any of the past female cast members to share the screen with her. That's why her character would never interact with Trina [McGee]'s when Trina made an appearance on the show, and that's why she didn't like me popping up on the set.

Trina McGee has spoken a lot in the past about the racism and other issues she faced during her time on Boy Meets World, and Maitland Ward seems to be referring to comments McGee made on Twitter in 2020, when she called out an unnamed co-star:

They should name themselves. When a colleague says ‘I don’t want anyone in my scene that is female or around me. ‘ be bold enough to own up to why you are doing this. You don’t have to be inspected gadget to figure it out. I plan on enjoying the squirm of cowards.

In another tweet, Trina McGee spoke about other disrespectful behavior from her fellow castmates, saying that after 20 years she was done being nice. She said:

Said happy hellos to be greeted with blank cold stares. Dissed for believing in God in front of extras. Fuckery was real. All truth. stayed nice. Not mad. Just feeling free to comment on 20 plus years of disrespectful behavior.#Trinamcgee #realtalk #shameonyou #imdonebeingniceJanuary 12, 2020 See more

A few months later, Danielle Fishel tweeted that she was who Trina McGee had been referencing. She revealed the two actresses had spoken, and she’d apologized for her behavior on the set of Girl Meets World:

I owed @realtrinamcgee an apology for being rude, cold, & distant when she guest starred on GMW (her tweet regarding warm hellos being met with cold blank stares was about me). Trina and I spoke over a month ago and she gracefully accepted my apology. ❤️

While Danielle Fishel may have been able to talk things out with Trina McGee, it seems Maitland Ward has not enjoyed the same closure, as she made the choice to include those passages in her memoir. Perhaps those potentially burned bridges will be rebuilt anew because of it.