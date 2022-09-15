The Boy Meets World Cast Finally Addressed The ‘Messed Up’ Reason Why Angela Was Kept Out Of The Series Finale

The Boy Meets World series finale was one of the most satisfying TV show conclusions of the 2000s. While the two-part episode wrapped up everyone’s storylines nicely, there's one element that likely still bugs fans to this day – the absence of Trina McGee’s Angela Moore. The character had been written out in the series’ penultimate episode, “Angela’s Ashes," though surely viewers missed her presence in the finale. Now, decades after that final episode aired, McGee and her castmates have finally addressed the alleged messed-up reason why Shawn’s girlfriend was kept out of the installment.

Angela’s farewell is one of the best episodes from the series’ run, though it was still surprising that she didn't stay on the show until the very end. Even Trina McGee's Boy Meets World castmates were apparently surprised and recently asked her why she didn’t come back. After being silent on the issue for years, the BMW alum finally spilled on Pod Meets World what factored into her absence and, believe it or not, the reason she was given involved her co-stars:

I was told in kind of a weird, off-handed way by a very important person that you guys all went to Michael Jacobs, and you said ‘We don’t want her in the last episode. She’s somehow taking our light.’ That was the gist of it.

You have to wonder who allegedly told her that the cast didn’t want her around. Given that she was such a pivotal part of the ABC sitcom’s final seasons, it makes no sense that she wasn't included in the series finale.

The actress also said that getting that purported news took her by surprise. Trina McGee claimed that the unnamed person didn’t inform her about Angela’s omission from the finale until she allegedly asked about it after shooting the penultimate episode. The BMW alum reinforced what the higher-up allegedly told her about the cast’s reported coup d’état:

I was told that after I shot what was the show before the last episode, which was called 'Angela’s Ashes' when I left. When Michael announced we were going to do another show on Angela, I was so happy not realizing this was going to be the show before the last show. I remember after we taped the show, I had said to a person, ‘Why aren’t we on the last show?’ Because I know the last show was going to be the one with the ratings and the crying and all the stuff. I was under the impression that y’all got together and did not want me in the last show for some reason I was going to take some shine or something to that effect.

While we can't say as to what led to this major snafu, what can be said is that it did the character of Angela a major injustice. The 53-year-old actress even revealed that she never watched the series finale in full, as it was a source of pain for her:

When I watched that last [episode] which I never really fully watched because I felt funny about it. I saw looking like ‘Why is Maitland [Ward] in it?’… I was at least in school with you guys.

During the discussion, the mention of Maitland Ward evoked memories of the competitiveness between the female cast on BMW, as Danielle Fishel opened up about higher-ups pushing them to dislike and distrust each other. Ward previously touched on this when she claimed that the Topanga Lawrence actress hated her due to the competitive nature on set. Ward also alleged that Fishel was rude to her during a Boy Meets World reunion.

But as for Trina McGee, she went on to admit that the mysterious person’s allegations tainted her view of the series finale for years. In her words:

I had that in my head for so long and every time I watch that show I was [like], ‘Uh’… That hurt me for a long time.

Her Boy Meets World co-stars were taken aback by her story. They claimed the allegations were untrue before mentioning they never went to creator Michael Jacobs to ask about keeping her out of the finale. Trina McGee has been candid about her uneasy history with the show, like when she called out a racist “Aunt Jemima” remark she once received. The sitcom vet also explained her first impression of her younger co-stars, given the sizable age gap between them and her. While it's unfortunate that she experienced so many negative elements on the set, it's great that she's finally able to get all of this off her chest.

BMW fans can listen to Pod Meets World weekly to hear more stories like Trina McGee's, as Danielle Fishel, Rider Strong, and Will Friedle rewatch Boy Meets World alongside with amazing guests.