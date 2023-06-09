Breaking Bad Actor Mike Batayeh Is Dead At 52

Breaking Bad has earned a legacy worth celebrating as a truly great TV drama from start to finish, but a former cast member has passed away. Mike Batayeh, known for playing Dennis Markowski in the fourth and fifth seasons of the AMC series as well as roles in a number of other memorable television shows, died at the age of 52 due to a heart attack.

News of Mike Batayeh's death broke via TMZ on June 9, with the outlet reporting that Batayeh's sister Diane revealed that he died of a heart attack at his home in Michigan while sleeping, despite not having a history of health problems with his heart. He is survived by his sisters as well as nieces and nephews. In a statement regarding his death, his family said:

He will be greatly missed by those who loved him and his great ability to bring laughter and joy to so many.

Mike Batayeh may be best known on the small screen for his work on Breaking Bad, and fans can remember him as Dannis Markowski, manager of the laundromat owned by Gus Fring as a cover for Fring's massive meth lab. Connections to Fring often cause problems in the long run, and he had to pay the price for working with him, and ended up in jail. Batayeh appeared in three episodes across the last two seasons, when the stakes were sky-high. He also had roles in other TV dramas, including Marco Polo for Netflix subscribers, CSI: Miami on CBS, and Showtime's Sleeper Cell, to name just a few.

As his family noted, however, he was known for his ability to deliver laughs as well. He performed in comedies including The Bernie Mac Show (with star Bernie Mac passing away in 2008), Everybody Loves Raymond, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia (which recently returned for Season 16), and the TV movie Prank of America in 2018, which is his last listed credit on IMDb prior to his death in 2023.

On top of his comedic scripted roles, Batayeh was an accomplished stand-up comic in New York City and Los Angeles, according to Deadline, as well as becoming a Western comic who took his skills overseas to the Middle East. He performed for audiences in Dubai, Egrypt, Lebanon, and Jordan, with an invitation by Jordan's royal family to participate in the Amman International Comedy Festival for two years in a row.

Not every performer is capable of delivering drama, comedy, and stand-up across their career, but Batayeh will be remembered as one who could and excelled at it. Our thoughts here at CinemaBlend are with the family, friends, and loved ones of Mike Batayeh in this difficult time, and we hope that they are able to mourn with the peace and privacy that they need. If you want to revisit his time on Breaking Bad, you can do so by streaming the series on Netflix.