Britney Spears Has Dropped 13 Instagram Posts In 2 Days, And Fans Are Confused By Her Captions

Apart from a few short periods in which she deleted her Instagram account, Britney Spears has used social media very regularly since the end of her conservatorship. That newfound openness has allowed her to connect with fans in a more personalized way, and it’s also given a lot of insight into where her head is at on a lot of issues. But that doesn’t mean everything she posts is a clear lens into her perspective. In fact, like a lot of celebrities on social media, The Princess Of Pop is sometimes a bit cryptic in what she shares, and this weekend has been a great reminder of that.

Spears has dropped 13 Instagram posts over the last two days. It’s been a frenzy of activity that has included dance videos, throwback fashion shots, artwork, quotes and even pictures from The Vatican. But there hasn’t been a whole lot to help clarify exactly why she posted most of the things she did. Of the 13 posts, 7 of them either didn’t have a caption or were captioned only with emojis. Of the remaining 6, most only offered a brief description of what was in the picture, which left fans with two posts that had a little more to them. Neither was particularly clear, however.

One of the posts had fans particularly confused about the caption. The singer dropped a shot of her in a cheeky swimsuit walking away from the camera. At one point, she pulls down the back a little bit, almost as if she’s about to moon the camera but she does not. The attached caption then says “Show the mammas my ass next time I see them” followed by three emojis of a monkey, a peach and a shrug lady, followed by three exclamation points. You can check out the post below…

At first I thought this may have been some kind of reference I wasn’t getting, but I’ve looked around social media and read some different articles, and I can’t figure out what this is referencing at all. Maybe this is a positive reference talking about how good she looks in the swimsuit or maybe this is a negative reference talking about some people who were talking negatively behind her back. I really don’t know, and at this point, other people don’t seem to have any idea what she’s referring to either.

The other clip with a caption fans are talking about shows the singer rocking a gorgeous salmon dress. The modeling shoot is set to Cardi B’s “Thru Your Phone” and the caption says “Everyone was right about the night !!!” The song choice is almost certainly a reference to Cardi B recently referencing her in a track she recorded for the remix to Latto’s “Put It On Da Floor Again.” You can check out the post below…

Ultimately, Britney Spears doesn’t owe fans an explanation for anything she’s posting. She can be as direct or as cryptic as she wants. In fact, she was recently very forward when she talked about her reconnecting with her mother. So, if she wants to just drop some cool art and upload modeling and/ or dance videos with captions that no one else entirely gets, she should do that just. What’s important is she’s expressing herself on social media and letting fans into her world, which she was unable to do for so long!

We'll all be able to see her express herself a bit more in October when her long anticipated memoir is released. Rumors are swirling that she's been pressured to remove a few things, but hopefully, whatever comes out still contains enough for us to get Spears' full perspective on her fascinating life.