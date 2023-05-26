Britney Spears Shares A Lot Of Thoughts About Seeing Her Mom For The First Time In Years

Britney Spears saw her mom, Lynne Spears, earlier this week for the first time in years. News of the rendezvous, of course, was widely covered, but fans weren’t quite sure how the pop star herself was feeling, given mother and daughter’s complicated history. Well, it turns out Britney is feeling great.

The singer hit up her Instagram account last night to share her thoughts on seeing her mom for the first time in years. She said “time heals all wounds” and that she feels “blessed” to have an opportunity to “try to make things right” with her mother. You can read her entire quote below…

My sweet mama showed up at my door step yesterday after 3 years … it’s been such a long time … with family there’s always things that need to be worked out … but time heals all wounds !!! And after being able to communicate what I’ve held in for an extremely long time, I feel so blessed we were able to try to make things RIGHT !!! I love 💕 you so much !!! Psss… I’m so blessed we can have coffee together after 14 years !!! Let’s go shopping afterwards !!!

Before we get into the meat of her viewpoint here, let’s talk about the coffee psss at the end. For those of you out of the loop, Spears wasn’t allowed to have coffee during her conservatorship. Now that she’s been out, she’s been able to have coffee and loves it. Late last year, she hit up Instagram and told her mom she’d love to have coffee with her at some point in the future. Now they’ve reconnected; so, I love that Britney brought up having coffee again.

As for the substance of the post, it seems like Britney is in a really healthy place about the whole thing. It sounds like her mom, who reportedly came for about thirty minutes on Wednesday, listened to everything her daughter wanted to communicate, which was important, and now they can try to move forward and let time heal all those wounds the years of distance and the conservatorship caused.

What this means for the rest of Spears’ family, who she also has complicated relationships with, is unclear. She’s been in and out of courtrooms as part of lawsuits with her father for years; so, I would imagine that relationship is beyond repair, at least for now. As the person who ran the conservatorship (and reportedly paid himself a lot of money), he’s obviously very wrapped up in her frustrations about how much she was controlled for the last decade. Her sister, however, seems like potentially a candidate to maybe reconcile with down the line. They’ve had some very public spats on social media, but they’ve also shared nice things about each other too.

Regardless, it’s wonderful to see that this reunion apparently went well, at least as a first step. Rumors have been swirling for awhile that Britney and Lynne have been texting each other, but hanging out in person is a much bigger step forward, even if it was for only thirty minutes. The fact that her mom flew all the way from Louisiana to see her means something. Hopefully it’s the start of something bigger, and Spears is able to take a lot of positive vibes from it. You can check out the full social media post below...

A post shared by River Red (@britneyspears) A photo posted by on

It's unclear what the next steps might be for Britney and Lynne after their meeting earlier this week, but clearly there's plenty of progress that's been made and the potential for more to come. Hopefully that continues to happen, whether the women share that with the world or not.