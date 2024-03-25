Britney Spears Got A Shoutout From Jamie Lynn’s Zoey 101 Co-Star Amid Fallout From Bombshell Quiet On Set Documentary
Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV – Discovery Investigation’s four-part documentary on the state of Nickelodeon amid ex-producer Dan Schneider’s tenure – has sparked a lot of discussion. It features interviews with former crew members and former child stars, who shared their experiences working for the network from the ‘90s to the 2010s. One of the various stars to share their personal accounts is Alexa Nikolas, who was a cast member of Zoey 101 for two seasons. The former actress hasn’t minced words but, in one of her latest social media addresses, she shouted out Britney Spears – the sister of her former co-star, Jamie Lynn Spears.
How Did Alexa Nikolas Shoutout Britney Spears And Why?
Even before the docuseries became available to Max subscribers, the ex-Nick star had long been vocal about her less-than-positive experiences working with the network. She’s specifically been vocal about her working relationship with Jamie Lynn Spears, which was purportedly tense. Nevertheless, Nikolas has shared positive thoughts on her former on-screen friend’s big sister on occasion. She did so again when she took to X to discuss the support she apparently showed her before the doc’s release and afterwards:
This isn’t the first time the Hidden Hills alum has showered praise on the Grammy winner. She did so upon the release of the singer’s bombshell-filled memoir, The Woman in Me. In 2023, Alexa Nikolas thanked the older Spears sibling for supposedly apologzing to her in the book when it came to the drama between her and Jamie Lynn (who’s been open about her own relationship with Britney). According to Nikolas, Britney allegedly intervened when the on-set feud between Jamie Lynn and Nikolas came to a head. Based on this latest post, Nikolas is still grateful for that and now for the support in the aftermath of the Nick-centric doc’s premiere.
What Has The Ex-Nickelodeon Star Said Since The Docuseries Premiered?
Since Quiet on Set dropped, the former child star has continued to speak out about the production. More recently, she shared thoughts on Dan Schneider’s reaction to the series. The Zoey 101, All That and Kenan & Kel producer – who parted ways with Nick in 2018 – spoke out via a pre-recorded, 20-minute interview. In it, he noted that when he watched the show he “ould see the hurt in some people’s eyes” and felt “awful” and “sorry” for what apparently transpired years ago. Schneider also noted that he owes some people “a pretty strong apology.”
Alexa Nikolas wasn’t impressed by her former boss’ remarks and proceeded to blast Dan Schneider’s response. She seemingly took issue with Schneider placing emphasis on his own feelings, calling it “bizzare.” The ex-performer would also add, “You're embarrassed, not embarrassed enough.” When weighing in on Schneider’s sincerity, Nikolas said, “I don’t feel any remorse from him” and noted that “he’s not even crying.”
Other stars who’ve spoken out about mistreatment are All That alums Jack DeSena and Giovonnie Samuels as well as Raquel Lee of The Amanda Show. Also, Drake & Josh’s Drake Bell spoke out about abuse he’d experienced at the hands of dialogue coach Brian Peck, who was convicted on two counts of lewd acts with a minor in 2004.
Since the doc premiered, many – both former child actors and pundits alike – continue to discuss its content. At this point, it seems Alexa Nikolas is going to continue to be candid about her own personal experiences and will shout someone out, if warranted. It’s yet to be seen whether Britney Spears might respond to her praise.
Quiet on Set, a title on the 2024 TV schedule, is still streaming on Max.
