Jamie Lynn Spears Gets Emotional While Discussing Relationship With Britney Spears And Their Family Following Drama-Filled Year
The Spears family has been through a few rough patches.
Britney Spears hasn’t always seen eye to eye with her family members, and that’s certainly been the case over the past year. She, her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears and more were engaged in a number of squabbles, some of which spilled over into social media. In spite of all that, the public currently has reason to believe that at least some of the relatives are looking to mend fences, though. A few weeks ago, Britney revealed on social media that she’d reconnected with her sister and, before that, she posted about meeting up with her mother for the first time in years. Jamie Lynn has since spoken about the relationship she has with her family members, and she became emotional while doing so.
Jamie Lynn Spears is currently looking towards the release of her upcoming Zoey 101 sequel movie – Zoey 102. While promoting the production, she caught up with Variety, where she was asked about where she stands with her sister and other family members. Jamie Lynn would neither confirm nor deny whether she did indeed meet up with Britney, as the trade’s sources say she doesn’t want to upset her big sister. However, she spoke very warmly when referencing the pop star and the rest of their brood:
Reports of a feud between Jamie Lynn and Britney Spears have run rampant for a while now. Britney has accused her sister of not looking out for her well being when it was absolutely necessary, particularly while she was subject to a conservatorship. For that reason, in the fall of 2021, she shamed Jamie Lynn for allegedly being a hypocrite after she aimed to give the proceeds from her biography to a mental health-based initiative. The charity eventually backed down from the donation offer.
The pair’s relationship arguably became even more contentious in 2022 after the sitcom star spoke out about her relationship with the Grammy winner. While she contended that she loved her sibling despite their “complicated” dynamic, Britney Spears later accused her sister of being a “scum person.” That led Jamie Lynn to fire back on social media, where she asked her sister to stop legitimizing the narrative that she was never there for her. Today, the Sweet Magnolias star, who teared up during her chat, seems grateful that the drama is seemingly behind her:
The actress and singer seems to care a great deal about what her children think of her and their family as a whole. Variety later asked the former child actor how she might react if her 15-year-old daughter, Maddie, approached her after hearing kids talk about “Aunt Britney” at school. The mother of two had the following to say:
Due in great part to the work of Britney and Jamie Lynn, the Spears name is – in a number of ways – synonymous with success. The stars have put in the work, though the bonds they possess as a family seem to be equally, if not more, important to Jamie Lynn. On that note, it’s sweet that she once offered sympathy to Britney over her past breakup with Justin Timberlake. And that Britney, on her own birthday, penned a letter to her sister. If these most recent comments are anything to go by, the famous clan is slowly but surely finding common ground. One can only hope that things continue to improve and that they have they space to reconnect.
Covering superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. I eat more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
