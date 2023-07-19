Jamie Lynn Spears Gets Emotional While Discussing Relationship With Britney Spears And Their Family Following Drama-Filled Year

Britney Spears hasn’t always seen eye to eye with her family members, and that’s certainly been the case over the past year. She, her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears and more were engaged in a number of squabbles, some of which spilled over into social media. In spite of all that, the public currently has reason to believe that at least some of the relatives are looking to mend fences, though. A few weeks ago, Britney revealed on social media that she’d reconnected with her sister and, before that, she posted about meeting up with her mother for the first time in years. Jamie Lynn has since spoken about the relationship she has with her family members, and she became emotional while doing so.

Jamie Lynn Spears is currently looking towards the release of her upcoming Zoey 101 sequel movie – Zoey 102 . While promoting the production, she caught up with Variety , where she was asked about where she stands with her sister and other family members. Jamie Lynn would neither confirm nor deny whether she did indeed meet up with Britney, as the trade’s sources say she doesn’t want to upset her big sister. However, she spoke very warmly when referencing the pop star and the rest of their brood:

I have nothing but absolute love for every single one of my family members. If I learned anything from last year, being so open and feeling like I had to defend myself at times, I don’t feel like there’s anything else that I need to say. I just have to leave it where it is because those conversations are meant to be personal. All I can focus on now is my girls, my husband and the work that I’m doing.

Reports of a feud between Jamie Lynn and Britney Spears have run rampant for a while now. Britney has accused her sister of not looking out for her well being when it was absolutely necessary, particularly while she was subject to a conservatorship. For that reason, in the fall of 2021, she shamed Jamie Lynn for allegedly being a hypocrite after she aimed to give the proceeds from her biography to a mental health-based initiative. The charity eventually backed down from the donation offer.

The pair’s relationship arguably became even more contentious in 2022 after the sitcom star spoke out about her relationship with the Grammy winner. While she contended that she loved her sibling despite their “complicated” dynamic, Britney Spears later accused her sister of being a “scum person.” That led Jamie Lynn to fire back on social media, where she asked her sister to stop legitimizing the narrative that she was never there for her. Today, the Sweet Magnolias star, who teared up during her chat, seems grateful that the drama is seemingly behind her:

It makes me sad. [Spears tears up.] I don’t want my daughter to feel that way. So I have to say I will absolutely not allow my children — especially my oldest daughter, who was very affected by all of it — I will not allow her to feel this way in her life. My strength is out of the love for my children and wanting to make sure that I don’t give way to anything other than what I know to be authentic and true. It was hard, but at the end of the day, look where I am now.

The actress and singer seems to care a great deal about what her children think of her and their family as a whole. Variety later asked the former child actor how she might react if her 15-year-old daughter, Maddie, approached her after hearing kids talk about “Aunt Britney” at school. The mother of two had the following to say:

I say, ‘You should be so proud. Look at what your family’s done and accomplished. We came from a small town, and now everybody’s fascinated by the good and, especially, the bad. But look at what an example of a strong female you have. You have something to be proud of, and you should have pride in that.’ And kids are kids, so I’m sure there’s a lot meaner things that they’re doing to each other in high school.