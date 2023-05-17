Britney Spears Responded To Tell-All Doc With A Video Dancing In A Bikini And Some Harsh Words: 'Go To Hell'

Pop icon Britney Spears is no stranger to controversy or the spotlight, and her response to a new documentary covering her life is yet another sign of her candid approach to such matters. With the tell-all doc from TMZ now out in the world, the singing superstar has some harsh, but simple, words for those who think they know her story. While one such response sees her saying, “Go to Hell,” there’s still some Britney fun to be had, as she shared some dancing videos, one of which showed off a spectacular bikini.

As the fallout from TMZ Investigates: Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom has seen Spears’ fans come to her defense , the singer herself took to social media and did what she did best. Via her Instagram , the songstress shared both the light and the dark side of herself, as her firm message was accompanied by those dancing videos that she decided to post as well.

Here’s one of those clips, which saw her rocking a red bikini, some cowboy boots, and a fitting hat:

The singer certainly isn’t the only party to be outraged by TMZ Investigates: Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom, which made note of Britney’s alleged caffeine binges among other things. Husband Sam Asghari deleted a video responding to such rumors , as he completely went off on those behind this new exposé. But of course, Spears herself has appeared to have the last word on the matter.

Amid her apparent social media blitz, there was a post that showed off a pretty cool-looking drink with a flower floating on top. That image alone could be innocuous enough, but it was the caption the Grammy winner used to accompany that image that really sold her feelings, which read as follows:

Word - Well catch me when I fall … you all know my story ??? So go to Hell … I will meet ya there !!! Stupid poem … hearts and HUGS HUGS HUGS !!! PSSS the drink had a frozen baby flower that was frozen in pure sugar … so cute right ???

Moments like this arguably help stoke the fires for Britney Spears’ eventual autobiography, which may have been delayed due to some juicy stories involving A-lister affairs. The book is certainly anticipated for other “brutally honest” memories Spears has promised to share , including her split from Justin Timberlake. So while TMZ is currently telling its account of events, Spears appears ready to provide her version of the truth; just as soon as the publishers can clear the path to publication.

How much her version of these events will differ from those that were shared in TMZ Investigates' latest production will be only part of the conversation that’ll be taking place. What’s certain is that this story is far from over, and who knows how Britney and her fans will continue to respond to this special and its various claims in the months to come. So prepare to potentially hear about this subject again (possibly via social media videos), at the very least one more time.