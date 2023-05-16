As Britney Spears’ Kids Allegedly Plan To Move To Hawaii, More Info Is Coming Out About Their Relationship

The stories about Britney Spears’ personal life are still coming out at a frantic pace ahead of Fox and TMZ’s upcoming documentary. The latest rumor claims the pop star’s children Preston and Jayden, who are seventeen and sixteen, are planning to move to Hawaii with their father Kevin Federline and their step-mother Victoria Prince later this summer. Given they’re under eighteen, that would require Spears’ permission, and because of that, we’re now getting a whole bunch of takes from alleged insiders about their current relationship.

The basic story originated with TMZ and goes something like this: Spears’ two sons are allegedly sick of life in Los Angeles, given the constant media scrutiny around their mom. Their step-mom Victoria Prince was allegedly offered a job at a university in Hawaii. Dad Kevin Federline can reportedly DJ over there, while younger son Jayden can finish up his high school classes remotely. Older brother Preston is reportedly about to graduate from high school and will be finished by the time they’d move. So, with the stars aligning, the family would allegedly like to go. They just need Spears to sign off or for a judge to rule.

Some insiders are alleging Britney Spears will sign off on the move without any issue. Page Six claims Spears hasn’t seen her kids in person since early 2022. There was a very public back-and-forth between Spears and her kids, allegedly over her decision to repeatedly post nudes on Instagram after the teenagers asked her to stop, but we haven’t heard much about the situation since. Federline’s attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan said the father wishes the situation never went public, which isn't surprising since both parents deleted their social media posts. The lawyer also said there’s still a lot of love between the family members. Rumors are claiming Spears and the kids are reportedly texting some again; so, there may be hope in a long-term reconciliation.

The family reportedly plans to move in July; so, all of these details need to start getting figured out. Federline reportedly sent Spears documentation about the move earlier this week and asked her to sign off by the end of the week, if possible. There’s no word on how she feels or what her response might be, though TMZ claims she’ll likely just sign the papers. We’ll see.

Everything about Britney Spears’ life has been under the microscope for the last few years since she got out of the conservatorship. Her relationship with her parents, her sister, her current husband, her ex-husband her kids have all received hundreds, if not thousands of articles. I can’t imagine what that pressure must be like for either Spears or her kids. So, whatever happens with this, I hope everyone is able to find some stability, and maybe in that quietness long-term, Spears and her kids will be able to reconnect and get to a healthier place.