Britney Spears’ Husband Sam Asghari Went Off In Deleted Video As Rumors Pile Up Ahead Of Documentary

Britney Spears, and by extension, her husband Sam Asghari, seem to always be in the middle of some kind of rumor. Whether it be about substance abuse or relationship drama or even innocuous things like dinners out, there’s always something. Typically they run their course for a week or two and then as it’s going away, we get another one. Over the last week, however, that steady stream of gossip has turned into a waterfall, as new allegations have been dropping almost every day.

Those allegations, which have acted as teasers for a Fox documentary airing on Monday that’s produced by TMZ, have been coming out over the last week or so, and they’ve touched on a wide variety of issues from Britney Spears’ alleged knife fascination to supposedly staying up for days to marriage problems. All of those allegations hitting at once have resulted in way more noise than usual to the point where Sam Asghari actually responded on Instagram. He later deleted the video, but since everything is permanent on the internet, it has still been making the rounds.

Spears and Asghari usually don’t address the allegations against them, but given how loud things have gotten, it’s not a surprise the latter decided to put his foot down. It’s also not a surprise he blasted the media for talking about the pop star and not letting her speak for herself. Here’s a portion of his quote…

The last thing I want to do is speak on my wife’s behalf. I would never do that. I respect her privacy. That’s why I don’t talk as much (but) I found it absolutely disgusting for the people in her life at the time, when she didn’t have a voice, they went and told her story like it was theirs. It was absolutely disgusting. And how are you going to take the most influential person of her generation, the princess of pop, America’s sweetheart and put her in prison, where her father tells her what to do, what water to drink, who to see and use her as a money-making machine— and then all the sudden, after fifteen years, when she’s free from all that gaslighting and all those things that went down, now you’re gonna put her under a microscope and tell her story? No. No. That’s also disgusting.

Asghari also told people not to believe everything they read. He said ninety-nine percent of the rumors out there about Spears and their relationship are clickbait that are just designed to make money. He said the gaslighting needs to stop.

It’s easy to see why Asghari is so frustrated. Apart from the occasional vacation or dinner out, Spears doesn’t seem to leave the house a ton. She’s certainly not partying up a storm at the hottest clubs or causing problems with the law. And yet, the amount of negative press she receives, often for things like racy pictures, is on par and often surpasses celebrities who recklessly cause messes and create drama on the regular. There’s no way that isn’t incredibly frustrating.

The rumors about potential marriage problems between Spears and Asghari started long before this documentary, and the whispers will likely continue long after this documentary airs. Ultimately, none of us know what’s going on that aren’t involved in the relationship. Maybe it means something when they’re photographed without their wedding bands on. Maybe it doesn’t. Maybe it means something that she went on vacation without him. Maybe it doesn’t. Regardless, it’s nice to see Asghari stick up for his wife. Here’s to hoping they can continue to find ways to connect and make each other happy, no matter what the rumors say.