Bryan Cranston Clarifies Comments About ‘Retiring’ From Acting After Viral Interview

Bryan Cranston is one of America’s favorite actors. Not only was his performance as Walter White in Breaking Bad lauded as one of the best, but he has also followed it up with a number of incredible performances in projects like Your Honor, Trumbo, and most recently, Asteroid City. When an interview clip of the actor hinting at his potential retirement went viral, fans were gutted, unsure of how many more iconic performances from the actor we would get. Now, the Emmy winner is clarifying his comments, and it’s good news.

Fans of the Upside actor may be relieved, as Bryan Cranston set the record straight about these retirement rumors in an Instagram post. While the actor is approaching 70, and may be taking some much-needed breaks in the upcoming years, this doesn’t mean he is done performing. He dispelled the retirement rumors, saying:

Hey everyone, I hope this little message finds you well. Some news came out that wasn’t entirely clear…even to me. So I wanted to set the record straight. I am not retiring. What I am going to do is hit the pause button for a year after I reach my 70th birthday in 2026. Holy crap - 70! I’m not even sure what ‘pausing’ means entirely, but at this moment, I think it means that by taking a year off it will provide several things…

He went on to talk about his reasons for taking a year-long break, saying he wants to spend more time with his wife Robin, and explore some time as a couple outside the business. He also wants to refocus and explore life so he has new ways of approaching his characters. For Cranston, he said this includes working in different mediums like producing. He elaborates on this point, saying:

I am producing a few stories for TV that I really love, and I am circling my attention on returning to Broadway - but this time in a new light…more on that later.

He also explains more experiences he wants to explore in his time off, like literature, and plans to unplug from social media. In addition, he expresses his deep gratitude for the career he has had thus far, and others he may have down the line.

These are all incredibly valid reasons for taking some time off. The industry is moving faster than ever, with many actors feeling worn down by the pace. Tom Holland has been taking a break after a stressful production on The Crowded Room, and after having an extremely busy 2022, Andrew Garfield is also taking a year off. I hope Cranston enjoys his respite, and I can’t wait to see what the Oscar nominee does next.

Why People Thought Bryan Cranston Was Retiring For Good

While Bryan Cranston clarified that his break wasn’t a retirement, it sure did sound like one initially. The Malcolm in the Middle alum spoke to GQ about his career and the several experiences he’s had throughout his long, varied acting career. While speaking to the publication, he talked about selling his stake in his mezcal brand, Dos Hombres in 2026 and shutting down his production company, with intentions of moving to a small village in Europe. He said:

I want to have that experience, I want to go for day trips and have the fire in the fireplace and drink wine with new friends and not read scripts. It’s not going to be like, ‘Oh, I’ll read and see what I’m going to do.’ No, it’s a pause. It’s a stop. I won’t be thinking about [work]. I’m not going to be taking phone calls.

These all sounded like massive changes. While the publication did state that this would be temporary for Cranston, it did feel very permanent. Thankfully, the actor clarified his statements, hopefully putting retirement rumors to rest. Some actors do decide to retire while still at the top of their game, like Daniel Day-Lewis. However, it seems like the Breaking Bad icon feels different, and he has plans to return after his European getaway.

You can catch Bryan Cranston in Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City, which hits theaters nationwide on June 23. You can also relive his career-making performance in Breaking Bad, which is streaming with a Netflix subscription. For more information on other projects set to hit cinemas and streaming in the near future, make sure to consult our 2023 movie schedule.