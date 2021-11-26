Asteroid City: 5 Quick Things We Know About The New Wes Anderson Movie

The dust has only just settled on the wild ride that was Wes Anderson’s ode to classic journalism, The French Dispatch , but the one-of-a-kind filmmaker is already preparing to release the next addition to his prolific filmography with the feature film known simply as Asteroid City. The upcoming movie, which is set to feature some of Anderson’s go-to actors like Bill Murray, Tilda Swinton, and Adrien Brody as well as the likes of Tom Hanks and Margot Robbie in its large ensemble cast, is currently shrouded in a layer of mystery, but there is quite a lot we already know at this point. Below we will break down the Asteroid City cast, details about its production, and several other details about Anderson’s 11th movie.

(Image credit: Fox Searchlight Pictures)

The Asteroid City Cast Includes Some Of Wes Anderson's Most Notable Collaborators

One the most consistent qualities to Wes Anderson movies are the large ensemble casts that populate the director’s quirky and oftentimes over-the-top productions. Well, it looks like Anderson is taking things up a notch with the Asteroid City cast as it includes a group of actors so large, you could make a case for it being the best and most well-rounded of his career.

The upcoming movie is set to include some of Anderson’s most notable collaborators like Bill Murray, Tilda Swinton, Adrien Brody, and Jason Schwartzman; as well as actors he’s worked with at one point or another in the past like Jeff Goldblum, Fisher Stevens, Rupert Friend, and Jeffrey Wright, Scarlett Johansson, Bryan Cranston, Liev Schreiber, and Jake Ryan.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

The Asteroid City Cast Also Includes Tom Hanks, Margot Robbie And More Wes Anderson Newcomers

In addition to all those familiar faces who have shown up in multiple Wes Anderson movies over the years, the Asteroid City cast also includes some Hollywood heavies and up-and-comers who have yet to work with the acclaimed director before appearing in the mysterious film. Starring alongside Bill Murray and Tilda Swinton will be Tom Hanks, Margot Robbie, Maya Hawke, Sophia Lillis, and Matt Dillon, none of whom have worked with Wes Anderson before, per The Hollywood Reporter. And while nothing has been revealed about any of the characters, expect some fireworks when the movie premieres at some point in the near future.

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

Production On Asteroid City Took Place In Spain In Late Summer And Early Fall 2021

Although none of the characters, plot details, or anything else about Asteroid City’s story have been revealed by anyone involved with the production, the latest Wes Anderson movie has already started and wrapped principal photography. Back in August 2021, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that cameras had started rolling earlier that month. The mysterious shoot was expected to wrap by the end of September. Deadline announced late additions to the cast in November 2021.

Several months earlier, in May 2021, Spanish news outlet El País published an extensive article on Asteroid City and the months of work crews in the Madrid suburb of Chinchón were carrying out to create large sets made to look like a western landscape. Then in June 2021, Tilda Swinton, who had appeared in four Wes Anderson films prior to Asteroid City, revealed in an interview with Variety that while the movie was shot in Spain it wasn’t about Spain.

(Image credit: Columbia Pictures)

Fisher Stevens Has Said Asteroid City Has The ‘Wildest Cast’ Since The 1957 War Epic The Bridge On The River Kwai

It was mentioned earlier that Wes Anderson movies typically have massive casts of characters portrayed by some of the best actors and actresses in show business. Well, according to comments made by one of stars of Asteroid City — Fisher Stevens — during a November 2021 Vulture interview, not only does the latest Anderson picture outdo anything he’s done in the past, but is also the best and wildest cast of any movie since the 1957 war epic The Bridge on the River Kwai, stating:

I can tell you it’s probably the best, the wildest cast since The Bridge on the River Kwai. Most of the actors in this film have been in theatre except for the kids. We were all bubbled together in a hotel, which was an old monastery. I think it’s going to be quite an extravaganza.

In case you were wondering, The Bridge on the River Kwai took home seven of the eight Academy Awards for which it was nominated, including Best Actor for one-day reluctant Star Wars icon Sir Alec Guinness . The movie also featured William Holden, Jack Hawkins, Sessue Hayakawa (nominated for Best Supporting Actor), James Donald, André Morell, Peter Williams, John Boxer, and multiple other notable stars.

(Image credit: Disney / Fox)

Asteroid City Is Expected To Be The Sixth Wes Anderson Movie To Be Scored By Alexandre Desplat

French composer Alexandre Desplat has worked with Wes Anderson on every one of the director’s movies since the 2009 release of The Fantastic Mr. Fox and even won an Oscar for the score he wrote for The Grand Budapest Hotel. Well, it looks like there’s a chance that Desplat and Anderson will work together again as the composer is expected to score Asteroid City. In November 2021, Film Music Reporter announced that Desplat was to team up with Anderson again on the mysterious feature film, though no other details were provided. Who knows, maybe the two-time Oscar winner (he took home the gold for The Shape of Water in 2018), will add another trophy to his list of accomplishments.

(Image credit: Fox Searchlight Pictures)

Asteroid City’s Plot Details Have Not Yet Been Revealed

This last point isn't something we necessarily know about Asteroid City but is still interesting due to the mystery of the project. At this time, no details concerning the plot or characters have been announced. Along with the Tilda Swinton interview Variety published in June 2021, the outlet also revealed that Wes Anderson was "not ready to share any details" about the movie, leaving everyone to speculate. It looks like we'll just have to keep on waiting (and speculating) until Anderson decides is the right time to open up about Asteroid City.

Expect to hear more about Asteroid City as more is revealed as the months go on. In the meantime, now is the perfect time to get a head start on all those 2022 new movie releases.