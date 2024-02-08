Bud Light Has A New Character For It's Super Bowl Commercials, And I Think It's Even Better Than The Bud Knight Getting Killed By GOT's The Mountain

Super Bowl LVIII is almost here, and the anticipation seems to be building. Of course, those who aren't hyped for the actual big game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs (or Taylor Swift) still plenty of great commercials to look forward to. On that note, for years, Anheuser-Busch has reigned supreme as one of the biggest and most memorable producers of commercials for the event, thanks to its creative advertising. It looks like the beer company is now primed to deliver another classic to viewers, as a new character, the Bud Light Genie, looks to be the best marketing move since Game of Thrones' Mountain killed the Bud Knight.

The Bud Light Genie will appear in at least one ad during Super Bowl LVIII and is ready to grant wishes to all who ask him to. Check out the upcoming TV spot in advance of the big game, which includes appearances from Post Malone, Peyton Manning, UFC's Dana White and a T-Rex:

On the surface, this commercial may not seem like anything special. There's the classic celebrity cameo, which Bud Light has leaned on in the past by doing just about everything, including tapping Seth Rogen for fake campaign ads. There are even some sillier unexpected moments, which are to be expected from a great Super Bowl ad.

The main ingredient that I think will make whoever came up with this idea as notable as the marketing executive who coined "Dilly, Dilly" is the Bud Light Genie himself. The character seems very easy to market. I also can't help but notice that his costume is easy to emulate, in case any rampant fan wishes to cosplay him. Well, at least, it's easier to craft than a suit of armor with Bud Light logos. While the genie commercial may not end up being quite as memorable as Bill Pullman's Budweiser ad, I think this mascot could have some real staying power.

Something that seems certain is that Bud Light is leaning more on humor once again and hoping to regain its status as a top-selling beer in the United States after a sales dip in 2023 led to Modelo taking the No. 1 spot. While pundits would point toward a partnership with trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney as a potential cause, USA Today reports analysts felt the trend was already favoring Modelo ahead of the moment. Whatever the case, it seems Bud Light is hoping for big success with its Super Bowl ads and that it can retake its position at the top of beer sales in 2024.

Capturing consumer attention may be even more challenging this year, as the storylines of the game take center stage. Audiences tuning in will be focused on everything from Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship to what Usher will and won't have in his halftime show. And let's not forget the game itself, in which a win would further solidify the Kansas City Chiefs as the current dominant dynasty of the NFL. It should be a thrilling night, regardless of whether Bud Light and other companies bring their A-game with the commercials.

The Super Bowl airs on CBS on Sunday, February 11th at 6:30 p.m. ET. Those who prefer to stream it can also watch if they have a Paramount+ subscription.