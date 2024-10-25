Camilla Luddington Has One Wish For Her Grey’s Anatomy Pregnancy, And I’m Not Sure I Agree

Spoiler alert! This story contains minor spoilers for Grey’s Anatomy’s October 24 episode “You Make My Heart Explode.” Season 21 episodes are available to stream with a Hulu subscription if you’re not caught up.

As Grey’s Anatomy returned to the 2024 TV schedule this week, Jo and Link continued to deal with the shocking news that they were expecting twins. While both were thrilled enough when they learned of the pregnancy — albeit in that relatable, “Oh God, can we handle this?” way — the thought of two babies was too much, sending the couple on quite the spiral. Camilla Luddington spoke about her character’s Season 21 arc, revealing there’s one thing she hopes for regarding how things play out, and I can’t say I feel the same way.

For Jo Wilson and Atticus Lincoln (Chris Carmack), the addition of two babies to their family unit will mean that the surgeons are raising four very young children. Thank goodness for the hospital’s full-time child care, am I right? For Camilla Luddington, meanwhile, the pregnancy storyline likely means she’ll be suited up with a prosthetic bump, and the actress admitted to Swoon :

I selfishly hope that I don’t have to wear a massive twin baby bump for three seasons, but our timelines on Grey’s Anatomy, you kind of never know. Sometimes, you’ll get an episode, and we time-jumped six months. That’s a question or an answer that I think we’ll all discover together.

It’s true that when it comes to ABC’s hit medical drama, nine months could last for an entire season or more, or any week they could choose to jump forward in time. I can understand why Camilla Luddington wouldn’t want to spend literal years on the show sporting a bump for two, but I’m not all that keen on a drastic time jump either.

The early episodes of Season 21 have set up some stories that I’d like to spend some time with. Lucas (Niko Terho) and Simone (Alexis Floyd) seem to have settled comfortably into their romance, but we haven’t gotten to see much of it yet. We also need to see if Levi (Jake Borelli) takes that job opportunity in Texas following his near-death experience , and I know I’m not the only one hoping for a steamy love triangle between Winston (Anthony Hall), Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) and Monica (Natalie Morales).

The real-time length of Jo’s pregnancy is unknown, but it looks like one thing we won’t have to worry about this season is the health of her babies (but is that really a surprise, given that her OB/GYN is an off-screen Carina DeLuca ?). Camilla Luddington recalled her conversation with showrunner Meg Marinis ahead of Season 21, saying:

I got to thinking, ‘Oh, Grey’s baby. What’s going to happen? What disaster is going to happen?’ I remember asking, ‘Wait, is it one?’ And I remember her saying, ‘Twins has been pitched, but I don’t know.’ And so I was like, ‘Okay.’ And then I kind of forgot about it, and when we got it, I was like, ‘Oh, damn.’ Honestly, I was just happy that so far, it’s healthy twin babies.

Camilla Luddington did couch the statement by saying “so far,” but I’m choosing to be optimistic that the twin thing is the only big twist where the babies are concerned. Only time will tell, though, so tune in when Grey’s Anatomy resumes at 10 p.m. ET Thursday, November 7 on ABC after a one-week hiatus.