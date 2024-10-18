I Have A Theory About Jake Borelli’s Exit From Grey’s Anatomy, And It Involves That Wild Promo For The Next Episode

Spoiler alert! This story contains spoilers for the October 17 episode of Grey’s Anatomy, “This One’s for the Girls,” as well as the preview for next week’s episode. Stream Season 21 episodes with a Hulu subscription if you need to catch up.

Before Grey’s Anatomy’s 21st season even hit the 2024 TV schedule , we knew we’d be saying goodbye to Dr. Levi Schmitt . Jake Borelli, who has portrayed the doctor formerly known as “Glasses” since Season 14, announced that he would only be returning long enough to wrap up his storyline. And after the October 17 episode, I have a theory about how exactly he’s going to do that. “This One’s for the Girls” saw Levi strike up a hot and heavy romance with the hospital’s new chaplain , and I think that — combined with what we saw in the preview — will play a big part in his exit.

Levi Schmitt Hits It Off With James, The New Chaplain

Before I get into my theory, allow me to recap just the relevant parts of the episode. As Levi is catching up with Taryn Helm (yay! Jaicy Elliot’s back!), fresh off of a European holiday, he immediately becomes flustered upon seeing James (Michael Thomas Grant). The chemistry is explosive, and the two decide to take a walk to get some coffee, which turns into a loooong lunch, which turns into the pair going back to James' place.

I’m not sure if these counted as the steamier scenes Grey’s Anatomy may get with its later timeslot, but suffice it to say that Levi and James proceed to spend the whole day in bed. During one adorable cuddle sesh, Levi comments on a painting that James had procured in Italy, and one might remember the doctor earlier musing that he had never really traveled.

It was seemingly a perfect day, but this is Grey’s, after all, so of course Levi snooping around as James slept was going to lead somewhere less than ideal. Sure enough, he found a wedding album that showed James as the groom. While we were still processing this development — Is he widowed, divorced, STILL MARRIED? — we got another metaphorical bomb dropped on us with this look at next week’s episode, “You Make My Heart Explode”:

Grey's Anatomy 21x05 Promo "You Make My Heart Explode" (HD) - YouTube Watch On

Holy Season 8 flashbacks , Batman! When Levi and Lucas Adams (Niko Terho) take a helicopter to transport an injured girl to Seattle, they hit some kind of trouble, and the aircraft is seen in heavy turbulence as the pilot declares they’re attempting an emergency landing. Allow me to explain how I think this will play into Levi’s exit strategy.

My Theory On Levi Schmitt Leaving Grey’s Anatomy

First of all, I do not think Jake Borelli’s character dies in a helicopter crash. Regardless of Levi’s future, there’s no way they’re killing off McDreamy’s nephew, and it would also mean their young patient would likely perish as well, and it all just seems unnecessary, especially when we’ve been there, done that with the plane crash.

I do, however, think that the possible near-death experience will be enough to inspire Levi to want more from life. After hearing about James’ excursions in Italy and Taryn falling in love with France, I believe the helicopter incident will be the kick in the butt he needs to leave the hospital — where he was dragging his feet on committing to a specialty anyway — and venture out to explore the world for himself.

Only time will tell if I’m right, so tune into ABC at 10 p.m. ET next Thursday, October 24, to see what goes down (and hopefully it won’t be the helicopter).