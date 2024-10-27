Canceling NCIS: Hawai’i And So Help Me Todd To Make Room For Matlock Seems To Be Paying Off For CBS

CBS has ushered in some new shows amid the 2024 TV schedule , with one of the most notable being Matlock. There seemed to be much anticipation ahead of the drama series’ premiere, although not everyone was so enthused. A major reason for that was because the Kathy Bates-led show was set to take the time slot that belonged to So Help Me Todd , which was canceled alongside NCIS: Hawai’i to make room for the new program. While some may still be feeling a way about all of that, it seems the move is paying off for the Eye Network.

How Matlock Is Reportedly Performing When It Comes To Ratings

Days ago, it was reported that Matlock had already been renewed for a second season, making it the first CBS show to earn that pick-up this season. Now, it’s looking like that might’ve been a shrewd move on the network’s part. TVLine reports that the show – which has the 9 p.m. ET slot on Thursday nights – garnered 6.5 million during its latest episode, a sum garnered from the Live+Same Day viewing metric. It also notched a 0.4 demo rating and, on the whole, that all marked a bump-up from the show’s previous outing, making it the most-watched program of the night.

It should be noted that this past week was only the second Thursday on which the procedural aired, as its premiere aired as a sneak peek on Sunday, September 22, per TVLine . With that showing, the series earned 7.7 million viewers and a 0.4 demo, becoming its network’s most-watched launch for a series not airing after the Super Bowl. And, during its Thursday debut earlier in October, the show put up 6.4 million viewers and held on to its 0.4 demo.

This is an impressive showing for a showing so far and, should the numbers hold relatively steady, it could bode well for Matlock’s future. Trends could change, of course, but there’s certainly reason to be bullish.

What’s Been Said About So Help Me Todd And NCIS: Hawai’i?

Of the shows that were canceled and ended in 2024 , legal dramedy So Help Me Todd and procedural NCIS: Hawai’i were among the most widely mourned by viewers. Todd, which debuted in 2022, was axed after two seasons, while the NCIS offshoot was canned after three years. What made the programming decisions even more devastating was that both series were bringing in what appeared to be relatively solid numbers. For instance, THR previously reported that in seven days of delayed viewing per episode, Todd averaged around 6.3 million viewers. As for Hawai’i , its series finale drew 5.41 million viewers, which was its second biggest audience since its Season 3 premiere and scored a 0.4 demo as well.

CBS apparently tried to shop the two shows but was unsuccessful in doing so. CBS Studios President David Stapf commented on the decision to cancel the shows and admitted that “probably any other year,” both series would’ve avoided the axe. However, a lack of midseason slots apparently contributed to the shows being given the boot. All the while, NCIS fans tried to save Hawai’i, while Todd devotees rallied behind that show as well.

This past summer, it was speculated that Matlock could replace So Help Me Todd in that Thursday slot alongside The Good Wife spinoff Elsbeth. The lead actress who plays Elsbeth Tascioni, Carrie Preston, actually spoke with CinemaBlend about the change. Amid the conversation, Preston praised Kathy Bates’ show and marveled at the notion of having two series with female protagonists anchor the night. There’s still nearly a full season of Bates’ show left to go but, if the numbers keep holding, it seems the backlash over the cancellations of Todd and NCIS: Hawai’i will have been worth it.

