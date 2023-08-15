Cancellation Rumors Swirled Around The View. Why It’s Off The Air Right Now

Hollywood is experiencing some significant production shakeups due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes . At this time, most TV shows and films are not filming, though there are a few exceptions. Talks shows are among them, with ABC’s The View being one of the shows that’s kept moving forward. Though some have more recently noticed that the series has been dishing out reruns as of late. In addition, cancellation rumors have swirling around the program as of late. The show hasn’t received the axe, though, and there’s a reasonable explanation as to why new installments haven’t been on the air.

What’s The View’s Relationship To The Strikes And What Does Its Broadcast Schedule Look Like Right Now?

The talk show has been able to progress amid the strikes because it’s subject to a contract known as the Network Code. That provision encompasses non-scripted fare, such as the alphabet network’s long-running daytime offering. Whoopi Goldberg explained that weeks ago (during which she was interrupted Sara Haines’ cell phone). So with that in mind, why have new episodes stopped airing? Well, the answer is that the series is currently on a multi-week hiatus following the conclusion of Season 26. Viewers won’t have to wait long for fresh installments, either, as they’ll arrive at the beginning of September, with the start of Season 27 as mentioned by EW .

A break like this one is incredibly common when it comes to a program like The View. Even if there weren’t a couple of strikes in motion, the show would still have some kind of summer season hiatus, before returning in the fall. Those who’ve regularly watched the Barbara Walters-created for years are likely used to this gap in programming, considering it usually happens every year. The same is probably true for anyone who watches daytime talk shows in general. However, as simple as this whole situation is, that hasn’t stopped rumors from making the rounds.

What Have Sources Been Saying About The View’s Future?

Earlier this month, a source claimed that ABC was considering putting The View on the chopping block . Said allegation surfaced shortly after the death of series co-creator Bill Geddie , who helped birth the show in 1997 and departed after 17 years as an EP. The insider claimed the series’ quality had declined since Geddie’s exit, as he managed to keep the production “topical and intellectual.” However, it was said that due to continued on-air squabbles amongst the co-hosts, the network was “ready to throw in the towel” on the program.

Speculation of a cancellation only ramped up during the ongoing hiatus. In addition to insiders sharing comments like the ones above, some YouTube pundits also claimed ABC pulled the plug on the show. A source for the network, however, would clap back at the collective speculation, saying there’s “no truth” to it and that the talk show is currently “the most watched daytime talk show in the country.”

Season 26 offered viewers a plethora of notable – and viral – moments during its run. Longtime co-host Whoopi Goldberg alone has made headlines for discussing intimate topics like pool sex and one-night stands (which she defended) . Despite the heated arguments, on-air farting and other faux pas, one would think devoted viewers will tune in once the show returns from its hiatus.