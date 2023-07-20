The View's Whoopi Goldberg Amusingly Defends 'One Night Stands' With Sara Haines In Convo About The Term 'Wifey'

The View is one of the top places to be on daytime TV for discussion and debate on a variety of current events, along with some guaranteed humor courtesy of at least Whoopi Goldberg. In a recent episode, discussion of the term "wifey" took a hilarious turn when Goldberg had an amusing response to what fellow panelist Sara Haines was saying about taking that term as a compliment.

The conversation didn't get off to a joking start, as Whoopi Goldberg brought up Glamour magazine's take that "wifey" isn't a compliment and instead means being cute and submissive. Sara Haines was the first to react to the issue, but it wasn't long before Goldberg hilariously interjected. Here's how it went down:

Sara Haines: "I don't hear people use the term 'wifey,' but when they say that you're marrying material, I take that very much as a compliment. I think you need to share certain value systems that you're worth more than a one night stand."

"I don't hear people use the term 'wifey,' but when they say that you're marrying material, I take that very much as a compliment. I think you need to share certain value systems that you're worth more than a one night stand." Whoopi Goldberg : "What's wrong with us one night stands?"

: "What's wrong with us one night stands?" Sara Haines: "[laughs] I'd be flattered if someone just wanted me for one night, but if you're putting up with me, you're probably going to be here for a while. So I think to me it was more you're a long termer. You're someone I can commit with, care with."

Sara Haines wasn't the only one laughing at Whoopi Goldberg's amusing defense of one night stands, as the audience was clearly loving it and Goldberg herself was smiling at the reaction. The two panelists have had some notable interactions on the show, not the least of which was Haines' phone recently going off in the middle of Goldberg's statement about the SAG strike. (The View also recently featured guest Dermot Mulroney walking off in support of the WGA writers strike.)

The conversation about "wifey" continued after the laughter died down, with panelist Joy Behar going on to point out part of some traditional marriage vows that cast a husband and a wife in different roles. Behar shared her two cents:

You know, the word wife is loaded. There was a time when they would say, 'I now pronounce you man and wife.' In other words, person and role. Your role is to be a wife. He can be a person, but not you. You have to play a role.

Whoopi Goldberg then spoke up to make a point about what women were not allowed to do back in the 20th century that some younger The View fans may not be entirely aware of. Goldberg said:

Because remember, women couldn't have had their own credit cards. They couldn't have their own bank accounts. They couldn't go shopping. If you brought money into the marriage, it went to your husband automatically.

Goldberg was referring to a time before the Equal Credit Opportunity Act that was passed in 1974 to prohibit discrimination by any creditor or card issuer against anybody on the basis of their sex or marital status. With Goldberg and Behar born in 1955 and 1942, respectively, they likely experienced what they were telling the rest of the panel and the audience about.

The rest of the panelists had thoughts of their own to share as well, and you can check out the discussion for yourself in the clip below:

This was just one example of the kinds of discussions (and tangents) that the panelists on The View get into on a daily basis. If you want to revisit recent episodes between new releases from our 2023 TV premiere schedule, you can find them streaming with a Hulu subscription now!