Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin And More Pay Tribute After The View's Creator Bill Geddie Dies

The View already dealt with a massive loss last year when journalism icon and The View co-creator Barbara Walters died at age 93. The show and fans have suffered another loss after the show's other co-creator Bill Geddie died unexpectedly. Following the sad announcement, multiple co-hosts of the daytime TV staple, including Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin, hopped online to pay tribute to the former producer.

Variety initially reported Geddie’s passing on July 21. The longtime TV and news producer reportedly died after cardiac-related issues. His family released a statement calling him “a big deal in TV” and on the home front. They also pointed out his “genuine love for television and entertainment” which spearheaded his love for all art forms. Upon the statement hitting the internet, The View took to Twitter to relay a sweet message to the viewers, writing:

It's with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of 'The View' co-creator and one of television's most well-respected producers, Bill Geddie. He was a pioneer in television and greatly beloved by The View family, creating the show with Barbara Walters and serving as its executive producer for 17 years. The View wouldn't exist without Bill Geddie. 'He was a big deal in TV, but at home he was an even 'bigger than life' husband and dad,' his family said in a statement. Our love goes out to his wife Barbara and their two daughters, Allison and Lauren.

Of course, The View's hosts and crew wanted to pay tribute to the man behind the long-running talk show’s success. Longtime View staple Joy Behar was the first to pay tribute by posting a statement on her Twitter account.

We are saddened by the sudden death of Bill Geddie.As a producer, he kept us together and was very loyal to his staff. Bill loved comedy and plenty of laughs not to mention a good cigar. I’m forever grateful to him and Barbara for the opportunity to be on the View. RIP…July 21, 2023 See more

Behar had a heartfelt response given the years she and Bill Geddie had worked together. She was genuinely grateful to Geddie and Walters for selecting her to participate in the panel TV show. Following her moving words, her co-host Sunny Hostin followed suit by expressing her gratitude to the late TV producer on Instagram.

If it wasn’t for Geddie’s encouragement, Hostin might’ve never become a permanent View panelist in 2016. The legal TV analyst appeared heartbroken over her friend and mentor’s sudden passing. Hostin’s expression of gratitude was followed up by current View panelist Alyssa Farah Griffin, who took to her Twitter to express her condolences.

So very sad to hear of Bill Geddie’s passing. I never had the privilege of working with him, but I knew of him as a brilliant producer & TV man. My prayers are with his family, loved ones, & the View team as we mourn his passing.

Despite never working with Bill Geddie, Griffin knew of the former news cameraman's impact on the daytime TV landscape. Without Geddie and Barbara Walters, the current co-host and other View panelists wouldn’t have this platform to express their opinions. After Griffin’s tribute, former View co-host Elisabeth Hasselbeck hopped on her Instagram to explain how important The View creator was to her TV career.

Bill Geddie was an authentic supporter of the voices of women on television, and challenged us daily to think and speak independently for the decade we worked together. I'm deeply grateful for the opportunity that both Bill Geddie and Barbara Walters gave me. He will be missed and my heart goes out to his family.

It appeared Geddie pushed the women of The View to express their thoughts on subjects – no matter how unpopular they were. He was seen as “an authentic supporter of the voices of women on television” during her time on the panel chatfest. Hasselback’s former co-host Sherri Shepherd followed suit by speaking on how Geddie impacted her career, writing on Instagram:

Much like Sunny Hostin, who Shepherd helped get more money when she joined The View, the talk show host was grateful to Geddie for seeing something in her that she didn’t see in herself upon joining the talk show. Shepherd had received great advice from the late Walters about handling TV interviews during her time on the show. If the late TV producer hadn’t pushed and encouraged the comedian, she would’ve likely never hosted her self-titled daytime talk show, which was renewed for two more seasons.

From all accounts, it appeared Bill Geddie had an eye for talent from The View’s inception. If you want to watch the panel talk show, just check out our 2023 TV schedule to see when it airs on ABC. Following his exit from the political daytime chatfest in 2014, Geddie served as an executive producer on Tamron Hall for the first two seasons. Outside of The View, he produced and directed numerous TV specials for Barbara Walters, including her iconic 10 Most Fascinating People specials from 1993 to 2015.

We at CinemaBlend send our sincere condolences to Bill Geddie’s family, friends, and loved ones during this hard time.