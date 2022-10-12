Candace Cameron Bure Shared Look Filming Her First Post-Hallmark Movie For GAF And She Looks Hot (Literally)

Candace Cameron Bure and the rest of the GAF family have been busy filming the Christmas movies headed to the 2022 TV schedule. Sometimes, though, making the holiday movies is more magical than at other times, as the mom and actress recently shared some pics from set. It’s going to be her first post-Hallmark flick for the network and she looks hot – and I mean that as literally as possible.

Bure shared several looks from set where she wore an adorable – and thick looking –red cardigan. While pairing that with jeans is likely the perfect look for a holiday flick on GAF, it’s maybe not so great to be wearing that sort of outfit in a heat wave. The actress looked to be trying to keep cool with the help of a fan in her Instagram Stories post.

(Image credit: Candace Cameron Bure)

Meanwhile, she also shared a “glimpse” at the making of the movie, which also included makeup touch-ups. There’s nothing like being sweaty and hot and getting all dewy in exactly the grossest manner possible. So it’s nice to see her team was ready and on hand to give her some little touch-ups when necessary.

(Image credit: Candace Cameron Bure)

Candace Cameron Bure's 2022 holiday film will be called A Christmas…Present. In it, she’ll play a mom who decides on Christmas to celebrate with her own family, her brother, a widow and his kid. We don’t know much else about the flick except that Bure’s character, Maggie, is described as “Type-A” and she and her brother aren’t necessarily on the same page about how to celebrate the Christmas season.

The new holiday lineup on the network will kick off on October 21, and will provide some healthy competition for Hallmark, which has dominated the holiday season in recent years. In fact, at one point Hallmark was producing a whopping 40 movies for the holidays, though that number was down last year. In fact, with a slew of stars also defecting for GAF, there's a lot that's changing with the holiday lineup, though Hallmark has plenty of upcoming projects still headed to the schedule.

The Full House and Fuller House star whilst still at Hallmark spoke out about the “pressure” that comes filming the seasonal movies. She said is’t a big deal for her to get them right and to never “repeat.”

​​I want to produce a great film that people are going to love and want to watch over and over again and look forward to it every Christmas season. … So there's always pressure to not have a repeat story; the repeat beats, the same tropes that you can fall into with a Hallmark film. There's pressure, but I'm very aware of what those elements are and try my best to make it fresh and new every year.

GAF already dipped its toes into holiday and original programming last year when it was still rolling under the GAC Family moniker and before it had signed on a slew of big names. Bure had previously been the star of some of Hallmark’s better scripts and more classic holiday fare including the unforgettable time travel story Journey Back to Christmas in 2016 and her 2017 follow-up Switched for Christmas, in which she played twins who switched places. Last year, while still at Hallmark, she put out The Christmas Contest. Her next movie, the latest Aurora Teagarden flick, marked her last production at the network before Bure officially exited for GAF.

Now she's onward and upward with a slate of holiday co-leads, many of whom also came from Hallmark like Danica McKellar and Jen Lilley. Lilley has actually defended the exits, as there has been some backlash, but I'm actually ready for some healthy competition, because at the end of the day that means more nights curled up on the coach with some twinkling Christmas lights and some hot chocolate. Win-win for the viewer.