‘It’s Like, How Can You Leave?’ Candace Cameron Bure Opens Up About Her Hallmark Exit And What She Loves About Working For GAF
The actress details how faith is incorporated into Great American Family movies.
The 2024 Christmas movie schedule is in full swing, with every network from Hallmark to Netflix to Great American Family putting out their own holiday rom-coms amid the wider 2024 TV schedule. Some actors have popped up in unexpected places — Hallmark queen Lacey Chabert on Netflix, for instance, and GAF’s Jen Lilley on the Hulu movie schedule — and there’s been a lot of reflection from the actors on the networks they’ve chosen to work with and why. Candace Cameron Bure is looking at her own career choices, including her infamous 2022 Hallmark exit, and she opened up about why she loves working at GAF.
Several Hallmark actors jumped ship to Great American Family a couple of years ago, but none of the exits made quite as big a splash as Candace Cameron Bure’s. She recently talked to US Weekly about why she chose to leave Hallmark, and it doesn’t sound like it was the easiest decision to make. The Full House alum said:
Candace Cameron Bure’s faith seemingly played a big role in the decision, as well as the opportunity to advance her career as GAF’s chief creative officer. She’s “more than an actress,” after all, and the new position was a chance to grow at a network that reflected her own priorities of putting faith and family first. Turns out that’s still what she enjoys most about her job with Great American Family, as she said:
Candace Cameron Bure isn’t the only one reflecting on her career choices this holiday. Former Hallmark star Danica McKellar said she’s grateful for Great American Media CEO Bill Abbott bringing her on and allowing her to have more of a say creatively in her movies and also to weave some of her faith into them.
A Cinderella Christmas Ball — Danica McKellar’s offering on the TV schedule — premieres at 8 p.m. ET Friday, November 29, while Candace Cameron Bure’s A Christmas Less Traveled premiered on November 16, and next she’s set to star with fellow Hallmark veteran Cameron Mathison in Home Sweet Christmas at 8 p.m. ET Sunday, December 1, on Great American Family.
