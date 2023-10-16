Candace Cameron Bure, Fran Drescher And More Mourn Suzanne Somers After Her Death At 76
The star was battling breast cancer before her death.
The world unfortunately lost a bright star this past weekend, as TV icon Suzanne Somers passed away at 76 following a battle with breast cancer. The actress – whose career spanned decades – was arguably best known for her roles on the hit sitcoms Three’s Company and Step by Step. Since her death was confirmed, a number of fans have taken to the Internet to pay tribute to her. It would seem that a number of celebrities are doing the same, too, as Candace Cameron Bure and Fran Drescher are among the notable actors who are currently mourning Somers.
Many of the stars took to social media to share their reactions to the comedy veteran’s passing. Candace Cameron Bure – a sitcom veteran in her own right – was seemingly taken aback upon learning the news. After People posted about the sad turn of events via an Instagram post, the Full House actress posted a brief reaction:
The series that arguably skyrocketed Suzanne Somers to prominence was the long-running ABC comedy Three’s Company. On the show, she played the lovable and somewhat absent-minded Chrissy Snow, who became a hit with viewers. Chrissy, in many ways, set the tone for other flamboyant female characters within situation comedies. Fran Drescher found herself playing such a part when she led the cast of The Nanny in the ‘90s. Drescher paid tribute to Somers by taking to Instagram and sharing a photo of the two of them. The actress and SAG-AFTRA president also penned a sentimental message:
One of the late She's the Sheriff star’s contemporaries also spoke out after hearing about her death. Goldie Hawn reacted through a comment shared under People’s Instagram post and, like Candace Cameron Bure, she lamented the loss of the Hollywood mainstay:
Khloé Kardashian shared her own recollections of the pop culture titan in a post that was shared to her Instagram story. In the message, Kardashian made note of the late Thighmaster spokesperson’s “postitive loving outlook on life” as well as her “sweet heart” and “gentle spirit.” The reality TV star also added a screenshot from a delightful text exchange, which you can see below:
Also honoring the beloved starlet was her longtime friend Barry Manilow. The singer posted a throwback photo on Instagram and dropped in a loving message:
Star Trek icon William Shatner reached out with a message as well and not only referenced the actress. He also made note of original Lost in Space actor Mark Goddard, who passed away last week. When responding on X, Shatner said:
Much of Suzanne Somers’ work is highly regarded today, as Max subscription holders among others continue to stream Step by Step, which is considered to be one of the greatest TGIF shows. Somers, who hadn’t acted as much in recent years, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2000 and eventually underwent breast reconstruction surgery due to the condition. She never hesitated to open about her health struggles or to set the record straight on jobs not taken (like a co-hosting gig on The View). The Three’s Company icon is surely missed and, while she certainly leaves a void, it’s wonderful that so many people are showing her love.
We here at CinemaBlend continue to extend our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Suzanne Somers during this time.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Covering superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. I eat more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
Most Popular
By Mick Joest
By Erik Swann
By Mick Joest
By Mike Reyes
By Ryan LaBee