Candace Cameron Bure, Fran Drescher And More Mourn Suzanne Somers After Her Death At 76

The world unfortunately lost a bright star this past weekend, as TV icon Suzanne Somers passed away at 76 following a battle with breast cancer. The actress – whose career spanned decades – was arguably best known for her roles on the hit sitcoms Three’s Company and Step by Step. Since her death was confirmed, a number of fans have taken to the Internet to pay tribute to her. It would seem that a number of celebrities are doing the same, too, as Candace Cameron Bure and Fran Drescher are among the notable actors who are currently mourning Somers.

Many of the stars took to social media to share their reactions to the comedy veteran’s passing. Candace Cameron Bure – a sitcom veteran in her own right – was seemingly taken aback upon learning the news. After People posted about the sad turn of events via an Instagram post, the Full House actress posted a brief reaction:

Noooooooooooooooooo

The series that arguably skyrocketed Suzanne Somers to prominence was the long-running ABC comedy Three’s Company. On the show, she played the lovable and somewhat absent-minded Chrissy Snow, who became a hit with viewers. Chrissy, in many ways, set the tone for other flamboyant female characters within situation comedies. Fran Drescher found herself playing such a part when she led the cast of The Nanny in the ‘90s. Drescher paid tribute to Somers by taking to Instagram and sharing a photo of the two of them. The actress and SAG-AFTRA president also penned a sentimental message:

The heaviness of this past week’s horrors just got worse with the loss of friend Suzanne Sommers. She was a sweet & talented woman, a wife and mother. Survivor and thriver for more than 2 decades. But so sad to say she passed away today. Life is very hard, wherever we can bring joy, love, empathy and kindness as we move thru each day, do it! RIP dear Suzanne, you will long be remembered. 🙏❤️☮️🥲

One of the late She's the Sheriff star’s contemporaries also spoke out after hearing about her death. Goldie Hawn reacted through a comment shared under People’s Instagram post and, like Candace Cameron Bure, she lamented the loss of the Hollywood mainstay:

Sad so sad.

Khloé Kardashian shared her own recollections of the pop culture titan in a post that was shared to her Instagram story. In the message, Kardashian made note of the late Thighmaster spokesperson’s “postitive loving outlook on life” as well as her “sweet heart” and “gentle spirit.” The reality TV star also added a screenshot from a delightful text exchange, which you can see below:

Also honoring the beloved starlet was her longtime friend Barry Manilow. The singer posted a throwback photo on Instagram and dropped in a loving message:

Suzanne and I were friends for decades. She was the sister I never had and my close confidant forever. We shared triumphs and heartaches. Her fame in so many fields overshadowed her real talent as one of our greatest comedic actors, a loving mother, an amazing homemaker, and one of the world’s best cooks. I will miss her dearly and hope that she is now out of pain and at peace.

Star Trek icon William Shatner reached out with a message as well and not only referenced the actress. He also made note of original Lost in Space actor Mark Goddard, who passed away last week. When responding on X , Shatner said:

Condolences to the families of of Mark Goddard and Suzanne Somers. 😔

Much of Suzanne Somers’ work is highly regarded today, as Max subscription holders among others continue to stream Step by Step, which is considered to be one of the greatest TGIF shows . Somers, who hadn’t acted as much in recent years, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2000 and eventually underwent breast reconstruction surgery due to the condition. She never hesitated to open about her health struggles or to set the record straight on jobs not taken (like a co-hosting gig on The View ). The Three’s Company icon is surely missed and, while she certainly leaves a void, it’s wonderful that so many people are showing her love.

We here at CinemaBlend continue to extend our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Suzanne Somers during this time.