Following Danica McKellar, Hallmark Star Candace Cameron Bure Just Signed A Deal With Another Network

After growing more and more popular in recent years, Hallmark has seen a lot of shakeups in recent months. First, network mainstay Danica McKellar left the channel for a new deal with GAC Family. She was followed by others; however, Hallmark is now seeing possibly its #1 star take on a big new opportunity with GAC Family. Yes, I’m talking about Candace Cameron Bure.

News broke Tuesday that Bure will be the latest addition to the GAC Family following the exits of Danica McKellar and Jen Lilley . The move to GAC for some projects will give Candace Cameron Bure the opportunity to “develop, produce and star” in her own movies at the channel, but unlike some of the other stars who are exiting Hallmark, it seems fans may still be able to find her popular characters on both networks. But how would that work?

To note, the actress’ work has never strictly been at Hallmark. She also headlined Fuller House for Netflix before it ended in 2020 and more. TV Line reports Candace Cameron Bure’s deal at GAC family is for “rom-coms” and “holiday fare.” Really though, the series that fans potentially care the most about is Aurora Teagarden , which just aired its 18th movie on the channel back in February after wrapping on the film late last year. Theoretically, she could continue on with her Hallmark Movies and Mysteries roles outside of her work at GAC Family.

I’ll certainly be missing Candace Cameron Bure on Hallmark around the holidays, though it sounds like she'll still have opportunities to create holiday fare. She is often the spokesperson or one of the spokespeople advertising the Hallmark Christmas movies season for fans, though Bure's been open about the "pressure" that comes with the gig. She’s been synonymous with Hallmark for almost 15 years, but it's also worth pointing out she’s not the only popular personality on the network.

Some may say Lacey Chabert is the #1 star on the network. Her holiday movies over the past several seasons have been extremely popular, particularly her film The Christmas Waltz. She also recently produced a new concept for Hallmark, The Wedding Veil Trilogy, which united three Hallmark stars together for a series of three movies. Chabert also inked a large overall deal to stick with the popular Christmas cabler back in February.

Meanwhile, Hallmark still has a slew of big names. If Bure cuts back or cuts out of the network completely, her fans may follow her elsewhere -- or potentially in this case, watch her on multiple channels. Still, if you're more of a Hallmark person overall, Alison Sweeney, Nikki DeLoach, Taylor Cole, Autumn Reeser and more are still some favorites on the network... provided they aren't swayed to leave.