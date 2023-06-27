Carson Daly Celebrated Turning 50 Live On Today, And I’ve Never Felt Older

Millennials and young Gen Xers prepare to gasp as Today and The Voice host Carson Daly turned 50. That's right, the beloved media personality hit the major milestone this month, and I'm still trying to wrap my head around it. There’s nothing more surreal than seeing someone you’ve watched on TV for decades turn half a century old. Of course, the momentous moment didn't go unrecognized, as Daly celebrated it during an installment of the previously mentioned news telecast.

How Carson Daly's Birthday Celebration Played Out

The morning show brought the celebration to social media by posting videos of Carson Daly’s big day on the show’s official Twitter account. Daly really took in the celebration, as he was surrounded by his Today co-hosts as well as Voice coach and friend Kelly Clarkson. He even got his favorite meal prepared by his wife, Siri Daly. You can check out the clip below to see how exactly the festivities panned out:

To celebrate Carson Daly’s 50th Birthday, his wife Siri Daly is live in Studio 1A to prepare a menu of his favorite dishes — and @KellyClarkson and Daly’s three youngest children also join! pic.twitter.com/IvEShSrsmWJune 22, 2023 See more

It seemed that the star already relished getting to eat his favorite meal and share drinks with his family and friends. However, the best moment came when Carson Daly’s three young daughters came on set to surprise their dad with ice cream and cake. Watch how the Daly children wheeled out the sweet treats:

Happy birthday to Carson Daly! 🍦🍻 pic.twitter.com/TQndcheTgTJune 22, 2023 See more

These clips truly highlight just how loved the Carson Daly is at this point in his career. I mean, he’s been entertaining the masses since his days as an MTV VJ. Now, the TV and radio personality has become a father of four, who is busier than ever with multiple TV shows.

Why Carson Daly Turning 50 Is So Important?

As a Millennial, I have watched Carson Daly’s evolution over the last three decades. Back in the mid-'90s, he was just a random MTV VJ who hosted MTV’s summer lineup, "Summer Share.” (Remember that?). He eventually became the network’s golden boy, hosting two shows – MTV Live and Total Request – before the two shows were merged into the ubiquitous pop culture phenomenon Total Request Live (or as we Millennials would say TRL).

During his TRL days, he served as a vessel for young music fans, as he interviewed acts across multiple genres while counting down the most popular videos. As he broke acts like Britney Spears, NSYNC, Korn, and Eminem, the TV newcomer became an industry tastemaker and a hot Hollywood commodity. As a teenager, he was the coolest guy, as the hottest young stars were hanging out with him daily at MTV Studios.

Not only was Carson Daly curating pop culture, but he also entered the zeitgeist himself by appearing in projects like Josie and the Pussycats and Sabrina the Teenage Witch. He was on every Millennial and young Gen Xer’s TV screen almost every day. The Voice host even dated some of Hollywood’s rising '90s and '00s actresses, including Jennifer Love Hewitt and Tara Reid. He was definitely the man to millions of young people during that period, including me.

After looking back at his career, I feel a bit over the hill, as the "Millennial Dick Clark" turns the big 5-0. It’s just another reminder of how old I am getting, for sure. However, seeing the TV personality celebrate this milestone birthday is wonderful and brings back some fond adolescent memories.

Luckily, Millennials and other generations can catch Carson Daly on their screens weekdays on Today at 7 a.m. EST. Don’t forget that he'll return for The Voice Season 24 along with new coach Reba McEntire and returning coaches Niall Horan, John Legend, and Gwen Stefani. Stream past episodes of that show using a Peacock subscription. The new season will premiere this Fall so check out our 2023 TV schedule to keep updated.