Carson Daly’s Son Trolls Blake Shelton About Exiting The Voice: ‘Why Are You Leaving Him?’
Burned by a 13-year-old!
Blake Shelton is well-known for trolling his fellow coaches on The Voice. Over the years, even host Carson Daly — who, like Shelton, has appeared on all 23 seasons thus far — has gotten in on the fun, roasting the cowboy and even testing the strength of his and Gwen Stefani’s marriage. As close as Shelton and Daly have grown, it should come as no surprise that not only does the country superstar know Daly’s 13-year-old son Jackson, but the two have the same quippy back-and-forth dynamic, which Jackson showcased perfectly when he interviewed Shelton about his impending exit from The Voice, and trolled him for leaving his dad.
Jackson Daly, the oldest of Carson Daly’s four children, interviewed Blake Shelton for NBC’s Nightly News, and the teenager proved to have inherited quite a bit of his dad’s sense of humor, when he guilt-tripped the cowboy with the following question:
Blake Shelton didn’t miss a beat with his own amusing response, deadpanning to Carson Daly’s mini-me:
Yes, I’m sure Blake Shelton’s decision to leave The Voice had everything to do with Jackson Daly. The ribbing between the two continued when the youngster asked Shelton what advice he’d give 13-year-olds like himself, who were finally old enough to audition for the NBC singing competition. Shelton hilariously responded:
If Blake Shelton taking shots at Carson Daly’s teenage son isn’t proof of how close the two have become over the years, I don’t know what is. The strength of their friendship, however, was already pretty obvious, as Daly was the only member of The Voice family to secure an invite to Shelton’s wedding to Gwen Stefani — and he even officiated the ceremony. The two also started another show together, USA Network’s Barmageddon, which has been renewed for a second season.
And before you say Blake Shelton shouldn’t be so hard on the teen, don’t think Jackson Daly wasn’t able to hold his own against the cowboy. Jackson used his dad’s words of wisdom for one final burn, telling Shelton:
Even Blake Shelton couldn’t keep a straight face for that one! You can see Jackson Daly’s full interview with the “Come Back as a Country Boy” singer below:
Although Jackson Daly isn’t likely to make any appearances on Blake Shelton’s final season on The Voice, you’ll be able to see his dad Carson Daly steering the ship, with new episodes at 8 p.m. ET Mondays and 9 p.m. ET Tuesdays on NBC. You can also check out our 2023 TV schedule to see what other shows are premiering soon.
Mom of two and hard-core '90s kid. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.