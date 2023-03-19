Carson Daly’s Son Trolls Blake Shelton About Exiting The Voice: ‘Why Are You Leaving Him?’

Blake Shelton is well-known for trolling his fellow coaches on The Voice . Over the years, even host Carson Daly — who, like Shelton, has appeared on all 23 seasons thus far — has gotten in on the fun, roasting the cowboy and even testing the strength of his and Gwen Stefani’s marriage . As close as Shelton and Daly have grown, it should come as no surprise that not only does the country superstar know Daly’s 13-year-old son Jackson, but the two have the same quippy back-and-forth dynamic, which Jackson showcased perfectly when he interviewed Shelton about his impending exit from The Voice , and trolled him for leaving his dad.

Jackson Daly, the oldest of Carson Daly’s four children, interviewed Blake Shelton for NBC’s Nightly News , and the teenager proved to have inherited quite a bit of his dad’s sense of humor, when he guilt-tripped the cowboy with the following question:

You and my dad have been on The Voice throughout it all. Why are you leaving him?

Blake Shelton didn’t miss a beat with his own amusing response, deadpanning to Carson Daly’s mini-me:

You know, when I first started on this show, I think you were 1, and I feel like I just wanted to stay here long enough that I felt like you were grown enough to make it on your own without my influence.

Yes, I’m sure Blake Shelton’s decision to leave The Voice had everything to do with Jackson Daly. The ribbing between the two continued when the youngster asked Shelton what advice he’d give 13-year-olds like himself, who were finally old enough to audition for the NBC singing competition. Shelton hilariously responded:

What I would say to you is music’s probably not gonna be your thing, because I’ve heard you sing, and please, for the sake of your own self-worth, don’t put yourself through that.

If Blake Shelton taking shots at Carson Daly’s teenage son isn’t proof of how close the two have become over the years, I don’t know what is. The strength of their friendship, however, was already pretty obvious, as Daly was the only member of The Voice family to secure an invite to Shelton’s wedding to Gwen Stefani — and he even officiated the ceremony . The two also started another show together, USA Network’s Barmageddon, which has been renewed for a second season .

And before you say Blake Shelton shouldn’t be so hard on the teen, don’t think Jackson Daly wasn’t able to hold his own against the cowboy. Jackson used his dad’s words of wisdom for one final burn, telling Shelton:

He always tells me, ‘Fake it till you make it.’ That’s what you’ve done.

Even Blake Shelton couldn’t keep a straight face for that one! You can see Jackson Daly’s full interview with the “Come Back as a Country Boy” singer below: