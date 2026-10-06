How Many People Are Actually Watching Network TV These Days? A Rare Look At The Voice’s Numbers

The Voice hit a milestone season on the 2026 TV schedule, with Season 30 already off to a hot start. While competitors like American Idol were canceled and brought back in that same timeframe, the NBC singing competition has been going strong since 2011. Granted, it's not getting the viewership it used to, as television viewership continues to dwindle.

A new report from Variety revealed the Season 30 premiere pulled in 7.8 million viewers across seven days between watching on NBC or with a Peacock subscription. It's a respectable number in 2026, but had it performed the same way back when it first aired, let's just say executives wouldn't have given that performance a "chair turn."

(Image credit: Trae Patton/NBC)

It Took The Voice Seven Days To Reach The Same Viewers It Would Reach In One Night In Season 1

Compare that number to the series premiere of The Voice, in which the show received 11.78 million viewers on its first night. Granted, it was the first episode of a new show, but even at its lowest-rated outlier episode, 8.48 million viewers still trump the 7-day cross-platform numbers of Season 30 by a wide margin. It could be that television audiences feel the show lost its way over the years and have a similar mindset to that of former coach Christina Aguilera. I think it's more in line with the trend we're seeing across television across the board.

Latest Videos From Cinemablend Watch full video here:

(Image credit: NBC)

People Are Still Watching The Voice, Just Not Right Away

The television landscape continues to evolve, as more streaming services and cable continue to compete with network television in primetime. With cord-cutting continually on the rise and DVR technology continually improving, audiences are taking more time to watch their shows.

More On The Voice The Voice Is Finally Making A Change To The Blind Auditions That I’ve Been Wanting For Years

These days, the only network TV programs consistently getting tens of millions of viewers in one night are live sports, according to Nielsen. Appointment television can also draw a large number of eyes when a show is extremely popular, and while The Voice is a television staple, I think its fair to say it's dwindled in popularity from its heyday.

As far as why, there are a litany of factors, even beyond television. Even the show's most successful standouts haven't had careers near the level of Kelly Clarkson, who set a high bar with her win in American Idol Season 1. It's hard to continue rooting for these promising young talents year after year, knowing we may likely never hear anything from them after all is said and done.

Even the show's winners have expressed frustration with The Voice, noting that the series can sometimes prioritize the overall product over the singing. I think it's possible the audience recognizes that at times, and while the overall television landscape plays a factor in this show's declining viewership, all sides are worth considering.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For now, The Voice continues on with Season 30 on NBC on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8:00 p.m. ET. The network seems pleased enough to already be hinting at another season on the way, and even has an upcoming spinoff in the works.