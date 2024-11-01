After Hoda, Is Carson Daly Also Quitting The Today Show (And The Voice)? Why His Latest Comments Have Me Worried

I can’t imagine that Carson Daly’s got an easy work schedule over at NBC. In addition to 13 years as the host of The Voice, whose 26th season is currently airing on the 2024 TV schedule , the former MTV VJ added a morning gig when he signed on to The Today Show in 2013. Who needs sleep anyway? Now, with his morning show colleague Hoda Kotb planning to step away in 2025, I’m worried that Daly may not be far behind, especially after some worrisome comments he just made.

Fans were shocked when beloved Today Show co-host Hoda Kotb announced her impending exit from NBC’s longtime morning show. She said she wanted to be able to spend more time with her two young daughters, and while Carson Daly’s first reaction was sadness that he wouldn’t get to see her everyday anymore, it sounds to me like he doesn’t think leaving is such a bad idea. He told the Daily Mail :

Wow, I cannot wait to get off television! I still see Jay Leno on TV and I'm like, ‘Why?’ No, I am... I am looking to cut back. I lost my dad when I was five, so my time with my kids is the most precious.

Carson Daly has been on TV for over half of his life , and things are a whole lot different now than when he was counting down videos on TRL on MTV in the late ‘90s. Especially since he lost his dad at such a young age, I can see why he might be considering how his own children are affected by his demanding career. Hoda Kotb might just be the impetus to make a big change, as he continued:

That's what I think about Hoda, I'm happy for her, she's gonna get more time. Walking your kids to school is way more important.

Carson Daly’s wife Siri Pinter presumably is responsible for getting their four children to school these days. They share 15-year-old son Jackson and daughters Etta, 11, London, 9, and Goldie, 4.

My big question is if the NBC host does decide to cut back on his professional obligations, will he leave The Today Show, The Voice or both? He’s made no indication which job he would prioritize, but if being a part of his kids’ morning routine is important to him, that may be our answer.

On the other hand, he is the last remaining on-camera personality from The Voice’s first season — Carson Daly was not OK when his best buddy Blake Shelton finally stepped away in 2023 — so maybe he feels his time is running short there too? Personally, as a longtime fan of the singing competition, I couldn’t imagine anyone else trying to wrangle the celebrity coaches while guiding contestants through the competition at the same time.

This speculation about Carson Daly comes as yet another Today co-host was rumored to be planning an exit. According to sources, Savannah Guthrie had also been working on a plan to leave the morning show after the election. It will be interesting to see what she and Daly do in the new year, but at least for now, fans can continue to enjoy the crew at full strength on weekday mornings on NBC.